A Reuters witness watched the exit of Netanyahu’s convoy from the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which the prime minister entered late Saturday, where he underwent a pacemaker after doctors said he had a “temporary arrhythmia.”
Netanyahu’s office and Sheba Medical Center confirmed the prime minister’s exit.
On Monday, the Knesset is scheduled to hold a vote with the final readings of a proposal to amend a law that would give the Supreme Court the power to overturn government and ministerial decisions that it deems “unreasonable.”
judicial reforms
- Netanyahu’s far-right government put forward the plan for the judicial reforms in January, shortly after he was sworn in.
- The proposed amendments included imposing some restrictions on Supreme Court decisions, and giving the government decisive powers in appointing judges.
- But with Israel’s Western allies increasingly worried, unrest worsening and the value of the Shegall plummeting, Netanyahu shelved efforts in late March to allow talks with opposition parties.
- After 3 months, Netanyahu returned to presenting the legislation, after removing provisions that were proposed at the beginning, and maintaining other provisions.
#Netanyahu #leaves #hospital #health #problem
Leave a Reply