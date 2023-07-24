A Reuters witness watched the exit of Netanyahu’s convoy from the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv, which the prime minister entered late Saturday, where he underwent a pacemaker after doctors said he had a “temporary arrhythmia.”

Netanyahu’s office and Sheba Medical Center confirmed the prime minister’s exit.

On Monday, the Knesset is scheduled to hold a vote with the final readings of a proposal to amend a law that would give the Supreme Court the power to overturn government and ministerial decisions that it deems “unreasonable.”

judicial reforms