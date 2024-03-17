Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his troops will not launch the planned operation in the Gazan city of Rafah while the population is “trapped” there.

Launching an operation in Rafah “is not something we will do by leaving the population trapped there,” Netanyahu said during a joint press conference with the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu too said that he will not accept any peace agreement that “weakens” and prevents Israel, at war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip since October 7, defends itself against hostile neighbors.

The Israeli army in Gaza Photo:Israeli Army/ Efe Share

“If they offer us an agreement, a path to peace that weakens Israel and prevents it from defending itself (…), this would set back peace,” he told the press after meeting in Jerusalem with the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz. .