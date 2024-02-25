Netanyahu: Israel will continue military operation Rafah no matter what

According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli army will carry out a ground attack on the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, international news agencies report. He said on Sunday evening that the possible ceasefire being negotiated in Qatar will at most mean a postponement of the operation.

“If we have a deal, that attack will be delayed a bit, but it will happen,” Netanyahu said. “And if we don't have a deal, we'll do it anyway.”

Representatives of the Egyptian, Qatari and US governments are trying to broker a ceasefire before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on March 10 during talks in the Qatari capital Doha, which are also attended by representatives of Israel and Hamas.

There are currently approximately 1.5 million displaced Palestinians in Rafah. According to Netanyahu, the Israeli army has presented a plan for the evacuation of civilians from areas of fighting in the Gaza Strip, but he did not provide details.