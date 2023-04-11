“Our country is under a terrorist attack.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this during a press conference. As reported by the ‘Times of Israel’, Netanyahu said that the previous government showed weakness, emboldening Israel’s enemies. “Under the previous government the number of terrorist attacks doubled,” he added.

“But now it is our responsibility. It’s my responsibility. I do not act rashly. I am acting with decisiveness and determination and above all I am acting responsibly,” Netanyahu continued. “I tell you tonight, the people of Israel, we will reject these threats and defeat our enemies. We have done it before and we will do it again. we will repair the damages we have inherited.”

Netanyahu then specified that Defense Minister Yoav Gallant will remain in his post, after weeks of uncertainty following the announcement of the minister’s dismissal due to massive protests in recent days.