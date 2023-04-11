Citizens of Israel, our country is under terrorist attack”. Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu said. “In Syria, we have acted against Iranian targets and targets of the Syrian regime. The Assad regime already knows that the price we have paid is just the beginning. If it continues to allow rockets to be fired at Israel, the Assad regime will pay a very high price. We will not allow the terrorist Hamas to establish itself in Lebanon”. “Since the beginning of the year, our forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists – he added – I promise you that we will catch all the evil terrorists who killed our citizens and they will be held accountable without exceptions. “Israel’s enemies who think that our internal conflict is the right time for them to attack are completely wrong. In response to their attacks, we are acting on all fronts – he concluded – The government under my leadership will restore calm and security in our country”.



