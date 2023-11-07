But he reiterated his rejection of a ceasefire without the release of all prisoners in the Palestinian Strip, which is ruled by Hamas.

Netanyahu said in a television interview conducted with the American ABC News network, “There will be no ceasefire – a comprehensive ceasefire – in Gaza without the release of our hostages,” considering that “with regard to (…) a ceasefire Shooting for short periods – an hour here, an hour there – this has already happened before.”

Regarding a question about the future of the Gaza Strip after the war, Netanyahu responded by saying, “I believe that Israel will bear comprehensive security responsibility for an indefinite period because we have seen what happens when we do not bear that security responsibility.”

Netanyahu said, “Israel will assume, for an indefinite period, comprehensive security responsibility” in Gaza, considering that “when we do not assume this security responsibility, what we face is the outbreak of Hamas terrorism on a scale we cannot imagine.”

He continued, “I think we will study the circumstances to allow goods – humanitarian goods – to enter or for our hostages to leave, but I do not think that there will be a comprehensive ceasefire.”

The Israeli Prime Minister stressed that any long-term ceasefire would benefit Hamas.

He said, “This would hinder our efforts to free our hostages, because the only thing that affects these criminals and Hamas is the military pressure that we are exercising.”

In response to a question about whether he considered himself responsible for the unprecedented attack launched by Hamas exactly a month ago, Netanyahu said, “Of course.”

He added, “There is no doubt about that, and this is something that must be addressed after the war,” acknowledging that his government had “clearly” failed to fulfill its obligation to protect its people.

Israel is launching an air and ground attack on Hamas after the movement carried out an attack in southern Israel last month, killing 1,400 and taking 240 others hostage.

Health authorities in the Gaza Strip said that the Israeli bombing led to the death of at least ten thousand people in Gaza, most of whom were women and children.