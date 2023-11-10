Netanyahu: Israel does not want to occupy or govern Gaza

Israel does not seek to conquer, occupy or rule Gaza after the war against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this on Thursday to the American channel Fox. According to him, a “credible fighting force” is needed that can enter the area in the event of a military threat. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Earlier this week, Netanyahu said Israel will be responsible for Gaza’s security indefinitely. That statement was met with resistance from the United States, Israel’s most important ally. The US is against an Israeli occupation of the Gaza Strip after the war.

According to Netanyahu, there must be a civilian government in Gaza, but Israel will ensure that an attack like the one on October 7 does not happen again, he told Fox. “So we must have a credible force that will enter Gaza if necessary,” Netanyahu said.

Washington believes that the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, should return to Gaza after the war. Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. Palestinian officials, including President Mahmoud Abbas, say a return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza should be accompanied by a political solution that ends Israel’s occupation of areas Israel captured in 1967.