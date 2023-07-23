Netanyahu was hospitalized last week after suffering from a health problem.

The Israeli newspaper “Maariv” quoted Professor Mahmoud Suleiman, head of the electrocardiogram unit at Rambam Hospital, the tests he underwent. Netanyahu After entering Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Suleiman said Netanyahu underwent an “electrophysiology” test to test the conduction system of the heart.

A statement from Sheba Hospital stated that the additional medical examinations included providing Netanyahu with a device to monitor disturbances the heartWhich showed that his heart was in “perfect health.”“.

On Sunday morning, doctors said that the Israeli Prime Minister is expected to be discharged from the hospital, after tests proved that there were no health disorders, after he was admitted to the hospital due to his dehydration..

According to the office of Netanyahu, 73, he was transferred Saturday to the Sheba Medical Center near his private residence in Medina Caesarea coastal area, where he was kept under observation overnight.

In a video clip from the hospital, Netanyahu appeared to be in good condition and said he was vacationing at the Sea of ​​Galilee without taking the proper measures to protect himself from the virus. A hot wave in the region.

On Sunday, the Sheba Center confirmed the initial diagnosis of dehydration, and said Netanyahu would leave within hours.

The Prime Minister’s Office announced the postponement of the weekly Israeli cabinet meeting, which usually takes place on Sundays, until Monday.