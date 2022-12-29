The 73-year-old veteran leader has had to allay fears about the fate of civil liberties, diplomacy and good governance since his bloc of nationalist and Jewish religious parties secured a parliamentary majority in November 1 elections..

Netanyahu, who goes by the nickname Bibi, has vowed to promote tolerance and the pursuit of peace. “We will form a stable government for a full term that will take care of all the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu said“.

And Bibi is the longest-serving Israeli prime minister in power. He held the position for three years in the 1990s and then from 2009 to 2021, although he sometimes heads a caretaker government before the elections..

The new government’s policy outlines, published Wednesday, included that it would strive for peace with all of Israel’s neighbors..

The appointment of Itamar Ben Gvir, a West Bank settler convicted in 2007 of anti-Arab incitement and support for an ultra-Orthodox group on Israeli and US terror lists, to the post of police minister has raised concerns at home and abroad..

Ben Gvir, a lawyer, says his positions have become more moderate.

For the Palestinians, the formation of Netanyahu’s government has simply darkened an already bleak outlook, making their hopes for statehood even more distant.

On Saturday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed his regret at what he called “the formation of an Israeli government whose slogan is extremism and racial discrimination.”“.