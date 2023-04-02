That the United States and Israel are strategic allies is an axiom in the world of international relations. That the Democratic presidents and Benjamin Netanyahu do not maintain fluid relations is almost one of the laws of geopolitical thermodynamics. In the nineties, Bill Clinton had friction with the then and now Israeli prime minister; Barack Obama did not receive him in Washington in 2015. And Joe Biden and Netanyahu ―the leader who has governed Israel the longest― have had an unusual clash this week, due to the intense and public confrontation that has culminated months of disagreements.

Since 1969, when Richard Nixon received Golda Meir, all of Israel’s prime ministers have visited the White House – or have been formally invited – during the first three months of their term. Netanyahu remains without a ticket to Washington after almost 100 days in office, in which his controversial judicial reform has not only generated one of the biggest political and social crises in the country’s history, but has also strained relations with his main ally. , which provides 3.8 billion dollars (3.5 billion euros) in military aid each year and almost always guarantees a veto in the United Nations Security Council. This Tuesday, following Netanyahu’s postponement of the legal change, a journalist asked Biden if she planned to invite him. The answer was as impromptu as it was cutting: “No, not in the short term.”

Just before, Biden had just referred to the reform, which seeks to weaken the Supreme Court and allow Parliament to overturn some of its decisions. “Like many outspoken supporters of Israel I am very concerned. I’m worried they’re doing it right. They cannot continue on this path. I have made it more or less clear, ”he maintained. “Hopefully the prime minister will act in a way that he tries to get some real compromise, but that remains to be seen.”

Protest in support of judicial reform, this Thursday in Tel Aviv. Ariel Schalit (AP)

Netanyahu responded immediately. After noting that he has known Biden for more than 40 years, that he appreciates his “enduring commitment to Israel” and that the “unbreakable alliance” between the two countries “always overcomes sporadic disagreements,” he stressed: “Israel is a sovereign country that takes his decisions based on the will of his people, and not from outside pressures, including his best friend”.

Some ministers and deputies of the coalition – made up of Netanyahu’s Likud and the ultra-nationalist and ultra-Orthodox parties – bit their tongues less, with their minds more on their own audience than on the other side of the Atlantic. The head of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, clarified that his country “is not another star on the American flag”, while the head of Culture and Sports, Miki Zohar, described it as “sad” that Biden is a “victim of false news disseminated in Israel about the justified judicial reform”. He did it in two tweets. In the first, which he deleted after a few minutes, he did not add that the United States is his country’s “greatest ally.”

An MP from Netanyahu’s party, Nissim Vaturi, went so far as to blame the Obama Administration for the deaths of 74 Israeli soldiers during the 2014 Gaza offensive. “If the president of the United States would be so kind as to meet with Netanyahu, he would understand things.” Beyond the headlines. We are not going to stay silent because Americans are angry. During Protective Margin [el nombre de aquella operación] The US decided to embargo Hellfire missiles for the [helicópteros] Apache and we knew how to defend ourselves. Soldiers died, in my opinion, also thanks to quote-unquote American support, ”he told Israeli military radio.

Shmuel Rosner, an expert on US-Israel relations and a senior fellow at the Jerusalem-based think tank Jewish People Policy Institute, said by phone that the Biden administration is “clearly frustrated with the Israeli government and its attempt to change the judicial system”, within the framework of a “process of erosion” of the bilateral relationship that will extend to “all future Democratic Administrations”. “Not having invited Netanyahu yet is unusual. But to do it now would be to say: ‘Either we don’t care [la reforma judicial] or we support Netanyahu”, he adds.

Rosner interprets the last touch as the convergence of “two opposing dynamics.” On the one hand, in the United States, the conversion of the Democrats into a more progressive party concerned with minorities; on the other, Israel’s shift to the right in the last two decades, of which the judicial reform is a “symbolic reflection.” “When America looks at Israel, she sees an increasingly radical and intolerant partner, and that bothers her. And she also sees an echo of the Trump era, that populist, radical and anti-establishment. And it alarms him.”

This Thursday, there were two demonstrations in Tel Aviv. In a small one of detractors of the judicial reform, in front of the branch of the Embassy of the United States, a man held a sign with the phrase “President Biden, thank you.” In the most numerous one carried out by supporters of the Government, two men chose another banner: “fuck biden” (Fuck Biden).

“tremendous misfortune”

In the United States, the reactions of the political class were also energetic. The Republican opposition accused the president of harming a key ally in the Middle East. “This is a tremendous disgrace,” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, tweeted about Biden’s refusal to meet with the Israeli prime minister.

At the other end of the political arc, Democrats from the most progressive wing urged him to show even more toughness in the face of a leader who they fear is drifting authoritarian. In a letter, they denounced that the Israeli government “adopts repressive and anti-democratic policies and increases violence against the Palestinian population” and demanded that Biden use all available diplomatic tools to prevent him from further degrading the country’s democratic institutions.

Richard LeBaron, of the Washington-based Atlantic Council think tank, said: “Friends of Israel, especially the United States, will have to reiterate the reasons for genuine dialogue, and should continue to avoid extremists in positions of power in Israel.”

Yonatan Touval, analyst senior foreign policy in the think tank Israeli Mitvim, points to a deeper current. “American culture has always rewarded the victor about him loser” and The deepening of the so-called “special relationship” between the two countries came with the victory in the 1967 Six-Day War, in which Israel consolidated itself as a regional power after conquering Gaza, the West Bank, the Golan Heights and Sinai. “The current crisis may reflect the belated recognition that Israel is no longer the winner. Bogged down in continued occupation and with increasing signs of internal and perhaps economic implosion in the midst of its current democratic emergency, Israel has simply lost its luster,” he writes in the daily. Haaretz.

Raised between Jerusalem and Philadelphia and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Netanyahu knows how to address Americans in their own language and without a hint of an Israeli accent. And he has made about twenty working visits to Washington.

But the lack of harmony with Biden goes back a long way. The current tenant of the White House already experienced, as vice president, what the Barack Obama Administration interpreted as a low blow in 2015. Then, Netanyahu agreed with the speaker of the House of Representatives, John Boehner, to offer a speech in Congress federal. The government found out from the press and Obama did not receive Netanyahu on that visit. The Israeli prime minister took advantage of his speech to ensure that the nuclear deal with Iran that was brewing in Washington and Europe was a “nightmare” that “will practically guarantee that Iran gets those nuclear weapons, a lot of them.” Some words that the White House -and Biden- took as interference in internal affairs. Already four years earlier, a famous private conversation about Netanyahu that was captured by the microphones between Obama and the then French president, Nicolas Sarkozy, went viral. “I can’t even see him, he’s a liar,” Sarkozy told him. “You’re sick of him, but I have to deal with him every day,” Obama replied.

Biden’s malaise only grew during the presidency of Donald Trump. The Israeli leader openly supported the Republican. The real estate magnate, for his part, granted Netanyahu wishes that in earlier times would have been unimaginable, such as the transfer of the Embassy to Jerusalem, which Biden has not reversed.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Barack Obama, in 2016 in New York. Drew Angerer (Getty Images)

But the security, economic or cultural ties between the two countries are very intertwined. Their governments share geopolitical concerns, mainly around Iran, and view the recent Beijing-sponsored diplomatic deal between Riyadh and Tehran with suspicion. In recent days, the White House has tried to reduce tensions.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby noted on Wednesday that he likes a lot about Netanyahu’s announcement about the postponement of the reform until the end of April. “He talked about seeking a compromise…he talked about working for a consensus regarding that potential judicial reform. He spoke of how unbreakable the relationship between the United States and Israel is,” Kirby stressed. “The good thing about friends is that you don’t always have to agree. And the great thing about a deep friendship is that you can be honest with each other.”

In another conciliatory gesture, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone this Friday with his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen. According to the statement distributed by the State Department, both “reaffirmed the importance of the resilient bilateral relationship” and addressed “shared challenges,” including Iran. Cohen, according to his office, told Blinken that he is “proud to be a citizen and a minister in a country that allows freedom of protest as Israel does.”

In 2014, Biden recounted an anecdote in a speech: years before, he had sent Netanyahu a photograph with a message in which he addressed him by the nickname by which he is commonly known in Israel: “Bibi, I do not agree with a damn thing you say, but I love you.

