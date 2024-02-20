In a public response to the Israeli chancellor, the Secom minister claims that the Israeli government spread false news about Lula

The minister of Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication) of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, stated this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) that the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, is isolated and that his government used fake news against the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The statement was a public response to the Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs, who once again asked for a retraction from the PT member and said that the president's speech was a “spit in the faces of Brazilian Jews”.

Earlier, the profile of the Israeli government on (former Twitter) said that Lula denies the Holocaust. The message was published at 1:27 pm in response to another profile's post, unrelated to the war in the Gaza Strip or to the episode in which Lula compared Israeli attacks in the region to the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) in 2nd World War (1939-1945).

“The Netanyahu Government feeds on war to stay in power. The majority of the Israeli population rejects the government's extremist policy and the international community demands an end to the attacks in Gaza. Isolated, the Israeli government adopts far-right practices and relies on Fake News to try to reaffirm itself internally and internationally”said Pimenta.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katzthis Tuesday again demanded an apology from the Brazilian president for the speech in which he compared Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip to the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler during the Second World War (1939-1945).

On X (formerly Twitter), the chancellor raised his tone and said that Lula's statement is “a spit in the face of Brazilian Jews”. He declared that it is not too late for the president “learn history” It is “apologize”.

“Millions of Jews around the world are waiting for your apology. How dare you compare Israel to Hitler? Is it necessary to remind you what Hitler did?”, he wrote Katz.

Pimenta classified Katz’s speech as fake news: “Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, distributes false content attributing opinions to President Lula that were never said by him. At no point did the president criticize the Jewish people, nor did he deny the Holocaust. Lula condemns the massacre of Gaza's civilian population carried out by Netanyahu's far-right government, which has already killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, including 10,000 children.”

Understand in the timeline below: