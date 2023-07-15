Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives at the emergency room

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in the hospital – he arrived at the emergency room complaining of feeling unwell. About it informs Jerusalem Post.

The politician arrived at the emergency room of the Sheba hospital in the suburbs of Tel Aviv. It is specified that while at home, he briefly lost consciousness. However, he was admitted to the hospital, being conscious. According to the publication, everything is in order with the prime minister at the moment, he is undergoing additional testing and a full medical examination.

Channel 12 clarifiesthat Netanyahu wanted to be examined in the hospital after he complained that he was not feeling well and had chest pain. His personal physician, Zvi Berkowitz, said the prime minister’s condition was “good and stable.”

In October 2022, the politician was taken to a hospital in Jerusalem. Then Netanyahu felt unwell during prayers on Yom Kippur.