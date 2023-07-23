The pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is growing. But before he wants to get his planned judicial reform through parliament, he has to go to the hospital.

Tel-Aviv – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has survived an operation to implant a pacemaker, according to hospital reports. “Everything went well, the Prime Minister feels very well this morning,” said the doctor in charge at the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv in a video message on Sunday morning.

During the night, the 73-year-old Netanyahu surprisingly announced that he would be operated on: “I’m fine, but I’ll listen to my doctors”. According to his doctors, Netanyahu was taken to the hospital after “fainting spells”. As a result, a series of examinations were undertaken and a heart monitor device was implanted.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received a pacemaker.

Protests against judicial reform in Israel: tens of thousands in Tel Aviv

Meanwhile, mass protests erupted in Israel. Shortly before the decisive debate and vote on a core element of the controversial judicial reform, the opponents put renewed pressure on the right-wing religious government. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening (July 22). In Jerusalem, after the arrival of a protest march, a protest camp was set up near the Knesset.

In the morning, Netanyahu’s government intends to present a core part of its highly controversial plans to parliament. The final vote is not expected until Monday afternoon at the earliest. According to his office, Netanyahu will be released from the hospital in the afternoon and will be present at the vote. However, a cabinet meeting scheduled for Sunday has been postponed “indefinitely”.

Reservists threaten to suspend their service due to judicial reform

The protests against the judicial reform have been going on for 29 weeks, and criticism has also come from abroad, for example from US President Joe Biden. If MPs pass the law, they could remove the Supreme Court’s ability to declare government decisions “inappropriate” and thus overrule them. The clause is therefore one of the most controversial elements of judicial reform.

Critics fear that high-ranking government posts will be filled arbitrarily and that corruption will be fostered. Specifically, they suspect Netanyahu, who is the subject of corruption proceedings, of wanting to avert his conviction. If the judicial reform were passed, more than 1,100 Israeli Air Force reservists were threatened with the suspension of their voluntary service. (dpa/AFP/frs)

