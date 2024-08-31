The news reports tell us that during a dramatic meeting of the Israeli government, the Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant shouted at Prime Minister Netanyahu: “This is how you condemn the hostages to death”. He was referring to the latest wicked decision of the Israeli Prime Minister to leave the troops in the Philadelphia Corridor. A policy against the very security of Israel.

Even the current head of the Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, in a dramatic letter dated August 23 to the government that appointed him, warns that the internal enemy, the violence of the settlers in the West Bank and the message of some ministers who support them, has reached a point where it endangers – much more than external enemies – the very existence of the State of Israel as we know it, that is, Jewish and democratic.

These stories and decisions confirm that Netanyahu’s real target is not Hamas, but cynically uses the criminal attack of October 7 to attack the Palestinians and obviously erase the idea of ​​two peoples and two states. As long as the Israeli government is allowed to systematically violate international law, there will be no peace, security or justice in the Middle East.

Netanyahu is affirming a dramatic principle: if you are stronger you have the right to kill the weaker even if civilian and without any guilt. This fact will have a devastating effect for decades. I do not think that the many who confuse Israel’s sacrosanct right to live in peace and security with the authorization to practice the violation of law realize this. Netanyahu is dragging Israel and the credibility of democracies into a dramatic abyss.

In Israel, Yair Galan, the new leader of the Israeli left, has realized this, among others, and a few days ago he even stated: “The real problem is not Hamas, nor Hesbollah, nor Iran, but the Netanyahu government… Israel cannot survive as the messianic state we are transforming into”. The Israeli government’s strategy of force and war is not a solution, not only does it humiliate the principles of civilization, but it is also a political and cultural failure that weakens Israel itself in the eyes of the entire world.