Benyamin Netanyahu, at the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government held on November 15 in the Parliament. / AFP

Like the intimidating Terminator in the movie, Netanyahu announced that he would be back, and he’s back… again. And the merry-go-round of Israeli politics has gone around another full circle to return to nowhere. Karl Marx once said that history repeats itself, but first as tragedy and second as farce. Netanyahu began his political career as an intimidating figure of power and authority, the relentless hammer of Islamic terrorists, and the effective manager who would lift Israel’s economy out of a quagmire. Now, surrounded by corruption scandals, he more closely resembles Berlusconi in his final hours, albeit without the buffoonish, womanizing element of his Italian colleague.

The victory of the pro-Netanyahu coalition has easily exceeded their most optimistic hopes: 64 seats out of 120. The far-right vote has grown and has also been redistributed among fewer parties, preferably the most radical ones. Thus, Netanyahu will no longer need to assemble eight different parties into a shaky coalition that collapses from its inherent instability in less than a year.

Leaving aside the necessary agreements to form a coalition government, which will leave Netanyahu with his hands tied on certain issues, the problem of the four lawsuits against him remains. Three of those lawsuits have Netanyahu as the main defendant, and the fourth is against several of his ministers, but he will inevitably end up splashing him.

It has been widely fantasized that Netanyahu would try to twist the rule of law to “armour” himself against all these lawsuits, but as long as Israel remains a democratic state with free elections, separation of powers and full rights for its Jewish population, it is not at all clear how such legal ‘armoring’ could be achieved. It is true that many hotheads call Netanyahu ‘The King of Israel’, or ‘King Bibi’, but there is no indication that Netanyahu intends to organize a self-coup following the bad example of Ortega in Nicaragua, Kais Said in Tunisia, Fujimori in Peru or Erdogan in Turkey.

Finally, it is repeated endlessly that this new government is going to be the most far-right in the history of Israel. However, the policy that is actually applied has not changed substantially since the assassination of Isaac Rabin: A Jewish state with full rights only for the Jews, continuous expropriations until the Palestinians have not one square inch of land left, and placate the ultra-orthodox with small concessions without altering the secular character of the state, on which its economic prosperity and technological development depend. Netanyahu is not even likely to follow through on his threat to bust the recent treaty with Lebanon on maritime border delimitation, which is actually a good thing for Israel.

Therefore, the new Netanyahu government may display more abrasive rhetoric, but the political action will not change in essence… until Netanyahu is called to trial and an early election must be called for the sixth time.