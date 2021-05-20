Tel Aviv (agencies)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that Iran is playing a role in the current confrontation, during his meeting with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas yesterday.

The Israeli newspaper “Haaretz” reported that Netanyahu showed Maas the remnants of an armed drone that was shot down in Israel last Tuesday, after crossing from Iraqi or Jordanian airspace, revealing for the first time that it was Iranian.

He pointed out that Tehran fully supports the “jihad” movement in Gaza and provides it with all funding, as well as supplies “Hamas” and “Hezbollah” with weapons. The German foreign minister expressed solidarity with Israel, and called on Israel and the “Hamas” movement to cease fire. In a joint press conference in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi, Maas said, “I came here to express my solidarity. Israel has the right to defend itself in the face of this massive and unacceptable attack by the Palestinian factions.”