“I am here to closely monitor our preparations against near and distant threats. We are prepared for any scenario, whether in defense or attack,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, on Wednesday.
The Israeli Prime Minister continued: “The air force is our iron fist that knows how to strike the soft underbelly of our enemies. The ground crew, the pilots and the commanders here are doing heroic work. They have proven it time and time again, and if we have to, we will prove it time and time again.”
Netanyahu met with senior Israeli Air Force officials, including Air Force Chief of Staff Omer Tischler and Air Defense System Commander Gilad Biran, and listened to a comprehensive presentation of the air force’s readiness, according to an official statement.
A burning front and fears of the worst
- The Israeli military said Wednesday it struck Hezbollah weapons and ammunition depots in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley overnight, and the group said it responded by carrying out a drone attack on military sites in northern Israel.
- Israel also said it killed Fatah military leader Khalil al-Maqdah in an attack on his car in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon.
- Hezbollah said it responded to the Bekaa Valley shelling by firing Katyusha rockets at an Israeli military logistics site in the occupied Golan Heights, and later launching a swarm of drones at military sites in northern Israel, about 22 kilometers from the Lebanese border.
- The developments came hours after Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that “attacking ammunition depots in Lebanon is being done in anticipation of anything that might happen.”
- The latest cross-border exchange of fire is fueling fears that the war in the Gaza Strip could expand into a full-scale conflict in the Middle East.
