“I am here to closely monitor our preparations against near and distant threats. We are prepared for any scenario, whether in defense or attack,” Netanyahu said during a visit to the Ramat David air base in northern Israel, near the border with Lebanon, on Wednesday.

The Israeli Prime Minister continued: “The air force is our iron fist that knows how to strike the soft underbelly of our enemies. The ground crew, the pilots and the commanders here are doing heroic work. They have proven it time and time again, and if we have to, we will prove it time and time again.”

Netanyahu met with senior Israeli Air Force officials, including Air Force Chief of Staff Omer Tischler and Air Defense System Commander Gilad Biran, and listened to a comprehensive presentation of the air force’s readiness, according to an official statement.

A burning front and fears of the worst