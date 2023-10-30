On October 8, as the almost 10 million Israelis began to assimilate that the Hamas attack the day before had been the deadliest day in the country’s 75-year history, Gideon Avital-Eppstein stood alone on Kaplan Boulevard in Tel Aviv with three banners. The slogans were “Bibi [el primer ministro, Benjamín Netanyahu] is responsible”, “Get out of our lives and our dead” and “It’s time”. The last was a response to “It’s not the time,” the consensus phrase every time someone calls for Netanyahu’s head for the enormous security fiasco that allowed the attack, his policy toward Hamas for more than a decade and his rejection of intone the mea culpa while military leaders assume their responsibility one after another.

Despite the growing and deep underlying discontent with Netanyahu, the majority of Israelis insist on postponing the debate on blame “until the war is over” (another of the most heard phrases these days), due to the importance of having leadership stable over the next few months. 56% of the population believes that he should resign after ending the offensive in Gaza, including 28% of those who voted in November for parties of the coalition Executive, according to a survey released by the Dialog Center five days after the attack. A survey published last week by the newspaper Maariv It also shows that 80% of Israelis want Netanyahu to assume his responsibility now, including no less than 69% of those who supported him in the last elections. If elections are held, his party, Likud, would go from 32 to 19 seats, out of a total of 120.

Avital-Eppstein, 71, doesn’t want to wait. And he is no longer alone. Their initiative has been growing exponentially until they gathered hundreds of people on Saturday night in front of the Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv, with chants and banners such as “Bibi, terrorist for the security of Israel”, “You are an existential danger for Israel” or “You fed Hamas to win elections.”

Anti-Netanyahu demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday. Alvaro Garcia

The demand continues to be a minority, and many perceive it as premature, misplaced or disrespectful of the suffering of the victims. But it is increasingly present: on stickers in the streets, on posters hanging from the bridges of the main highway between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv or in the “Bibi, go home!” which an elderly woman spontaneously shouts, breaking the silence at a rally in support of the relatives of the 230 hostages in Gaza. And, above all, on the internet, with countless rage-filled TikTok videos and an online petition for Netanyahu to “take responsibility for him and resign.” It aims to reach one million signatures, more than 10% of the country’s population. This Sunday it already exceeded 150,000.

Historian, writer and veteran of the Yom Kippur War (1973), Avital-Eppstein argues that, today, trust matters more than stability. “Especially when we don’t know if we are at the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end,” he explains in the middle of the protesters. Netanyahu “did everything possible to destroy Israel as we knew it,” he believes, and believes that now a leader who “looks after only the good of the State” is more essential than ever, as no one doubts that Golda Meir did during the War. of Yom Kippur (he ended up resigning due to the previous errors that a commission of inquiry found), and not “for his personal interests”, like Netanyahu, whom the position protects from the three judicial cases in which he is accused.

The protector of Israel

This is underlined by Yair Golán, the general commander in the reserve and former vice minister of Economy for the left-wing pacifist party Meretz, whom many greet with admiration on the street in Tel Aviv: he rescued the uniform from the closet to run to get young people alive from a party rave turned into a massacre. He calls for Netanyahu to resign immediately and rebuild Israel based on its “historical values.” “I am not a historian, but I have been in the army for 38 years and I do not remember a country that has fought well without trusting its leader,” he says.

Avital-Eppstein recalls that, in the middle of World War II, Winston Churchill also succeeded as British Prime Minister a discredited Neville Chamberlain for having defended contemporization against the Nazis. The historical simile is heard a lot these days because Netanyahu (the leader who has ruled Israel the longest) has built his career on an image of an effective economic manager and a tough man who does not negotiate with Israel’s security. “How would you like to be remembered?” a journalist asked him seven years ago. “As the protector of Israel. “That’s enough for me,” he responded.

The newspaper library is leaving it in a very bad place these days. This is the case of a video from 2008, circulating on networks and WhatsApp groups, in which Netanyahu equates in Parliament that Ehud Olmert remains prime minister (after a critical report on the war with Hezbollah two years earlier) with “give a new ship” to the captain of the Titanic so that “the same one who has failed can fix” the situation.

Demonstration against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. Alvaro Garcia

Noam Gidron, associate professor at the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who has analyzed phenomena of social division, recalls that Israel reaches this crisis in a context of unprecedented “affective polarization,” and that Netanyahu “cannot not be seen.” as the one responsible” when he has been in power almost uninterruptedly since 2009. “It is true that he still has a camp that supports him, but we have not seen the phenomenon that usually occurs in the event of war and that would be expected,” he explains by phone. He refers to the instinctive increase in support for the Government that crises or war conflicts generate and which in political science is usually called rally-around-the-flag (gather around the flag).

The main national satirical television program, Eretz Nehederet, I parodied it mercilessly last week. He began a speech to the nation with a phrase in which it seems that he is going to assume responsibility and then say that he is taking the afternoon off with his wife Sara because it has been very hard to find out that Hamas exists – whose name he has to read – and that it has been launching rockets against Israel for years.

Deleted tweet

If the program reveals the extent of Netanyahu’s discredit, even when the war puts aside many political differences, the mess he got into on Sunday shows his political weakness. The reason: a tweet – which he ended up deleting – in which he indirectly responded to a question about whether he had received military reports in the previous months warning of the growing possibility of a war. It was asked by a journalist on Saturday, at the prime minister’s first press conference since the catastrophe. After the appearance, Netanyahu tweeted that “at no time” did he receive a warning about Hamas’ “war intentions” and that “all security officials, including those in military intelligence and the Shin Bet [los servicios secretos en Israel y Palestina]”They estimated that Hamas was dissuaded and interested in an agreement.”

With the atmosphere already hot, the tweet did not go unnoticed. Especially since the man who has not gone beyond a vague “everyone will have to give answers, including me”, and insisted that responsibilities will be settled because now “it is time for war”, pointed his finger at two people specific: Aharon Haliva, head of the army’s military intelligence, and Ronen Bar, director of the Shin Bet. Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, two former chiefs of the General Staff who have left the opposition to join the emergency government created expressly for war, they immediately asked him to recant. Also, from his right, his Minister of Finance, the ultranationalist Bezalel Smotrich, and from his left, former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who accused him of crossing “a red line.”

Sticker calling for Netanyahu’s resignation, on a container in Tel Aviv, on Friday. Alvaro Garcia

Shortly after, Netanyahu corrected himself on X, the social network formerly called Twitter: “I was wrong. The things I said after the press conference should not have been said and I apologize for that. “I give my full support to all the heads of the security forces.” The controversy is also part of the hidden battle over the weight of guilt waged by the political and military establishments. As Israel continues to be at war, they are settling it for the moment quietly and through leaks to the media.

While the Israeli army maintains social support (it continues to be the institution most valued by the Jewish majority, with 87% acceptance), despite the fact that it took days to regain control of the attacked towns, the Government is already in 20 %, according to a survey released last Monday by the Israeli Institute for Democracy analysis center. They are eight points less than in June, when it was already on the floor, due to the controversial judicial reform. The drop is especially noticeable among right-wing Israelis: from 42% to 31%.

This is the case of Gary Jackob. He is 54 years old and the last time he cast a ballot in the ballot box, in 2021, he did so for the Likud. On Friday, he felt cheated. “Of course he is not the only one responsible, but he sold us a security motorcycle for which I voted for him. And in this mini-Holocaust he has shown that he was not strong, but weak. And that there was nothing behind his words, that he was a bluff,” he pointed out on the esplanade of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art, where he approached to show solidarity with the relatives of the hostages. Jackob, who stayed at home while a good part of his city, Tel Aviv, demonstrated against the judicial reform, now charges against the Government for having “mistaken itself as an enemy.” What have you been doing for almost a year? The enemy is Hamas, not the Supreme Court,” he says about the currently paralyzed reform, which stripped the court of one of its main prerogatives.

Gary Jackob, at the rally in solidarity with the families of the hostages, on Friday in Tel Aviv. Alvaro Garcia

At the same event, next to a dinner table of sabbath With empty chairs to remember the hostages, Sharon came. She did participate every Saturday in the protests against the reform, but she sees it as “very out of place” to talk now about “Netanyahu, yes; Netanyahu, no.” “You have to put your energy into other things. It is time to unite, not to demonstrate. And, the truth is, if I were one of the hostages’ relatives, I would not like at all to hear people next to me shouting ‘Bibi, get out,’ she criticizes.

At his side, Tzipi, 67, declares herself “full of doubts” about the issue. “At first I thought: ‘We have to be strong and give all the power to the Government.’ And Bibi is an experienced leader. But as time goes on, I’m leaning toward, I don’t know, maybe we need another person to lead this war… but I also don’t want us to go from bad to worse.”

The debate is on the street. And in an Israel with nerves on edge, discussions arise easily.

―I have five friends kidnapped, take responsibility! ―a young man shouted at a woman.

“And I’m a daughter at the front and I don’t want her to do it,” he responded.

EITHER:

―The main thing now is for Bibi to leave.

“You call that unity?” That everyone thinks like you?

Two men end up insulting each other next to Lilah Hershkovitz, standing in front of a sign with the phrase: “How easy it is to say that now is not the time.” Hershkovitz insists that Netanyahu “must go now.” “Whoever led us to disaster cannot lead us to victory,” he argues, but he sends a message to the rest of the politicians: “It cannot be that now everything is: ‘Either Bibi is in power, or Bibi is guilty.’”

Lilah Hershkovitz, on Friday in Tel Aviv. Alvaro Garcia

