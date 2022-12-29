Netanyahu’s speech came while reviewing the outlines of his new government’s program before the Israeli Knesset (Parliament), prior to taking the oath.

Several representatives in the Knesset interrupted Netanyahu’s speech, forcing him to stop speaking, and the security forces took many of them out of the hall.

Netanyahu, 73, told his opponents that the first rule of a democratic system is the loser’s acceptance of the results.

He continued, “I hear the opposition screaming that my government is the end of democracy. Failure in the elections is not the end, but rather the heart of democracy that accepts the results. In the World Cup, France’s fans were disappointed, but they accepted the results, and even applauded the Argentine national team.”

Netanyahu, who takes over the most conservative government in Israel’s history after last November’s elections, reviewed the priorities of his new government, which are:

Stop Iran’s attempts to develop a nuclear weapon that will threaten it and the whole world, and ensure Israel’s military superiority in the region.

Developing all sectors in the country, including transportation projects in the country, such as a train from Kiryat Al-Shamal in the far north to the south, to bring the countryside closer to the cities.

Expanding the circle of peace with the Arab countries in order to end the Arab-Israeli conflict.

He said, “These are the most important tasks, and we will not be satisfied with them. We are determined to support and develop personal security and government institutions, address the issue of high prices, and develop education for all groups, Arabs, Jews, religious and secular.”

