Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kissed his wife, Sara, after voting in Jerusalem on Tuesday. RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / EFE

After 12 years in power, Benjamin Netanyahu is about to be reelected as prime minister of Israel, according to exit polls broadcast on television Tuesday night at the close of polling stations. The conservative bloc that he leads adds at least 61 of the 120 seats in the Knesset (Parliament), if he adds the party of a former conservative ally, while the divided opposition fails to exceed the majority. In the absence of knowing the official results of the fourth legislative held in two years, the Israelis have ratified a veteran leader after the success of vaccinations in the Jewish state, despite being prosecuted for corruption.

The options for him to revalidate a new mandate are at the expense of an official scrutiny that is expected to be complex and lengthy. To consolidate the absolute majority, Netanyahu needs the seven or eight seats that the exit polls assign to the Yamina party (radical right) of former minister Nefatali Bennett. The support for the Likud of the two ultarreligious parties and that of the extreme right does not exceed 54 deputies, so that Bennet has the key to governability in Israel. In return, he will be able to demand key ministries for himself and his associate, former minister Ayelet Shaked. Yamina’s leader discovered his letters at the end of the electoral campaign, when he announced that he was not going to agree with the centrist leader Yair Lapid, who heads the opposition bloc with the Yesh Atid party.

Lapid has won between 16 and 18 seats, less than what the campaign polls predicted. In contrast, all opposition political formations have managed to enter the Chamber, although weakened by the fragmentation of the vote against Netanyahu. The only exception has been the Islamist Raam party, which has not exceeded the minimum bar of 3.25% of the national votes after breaking with its allies on the Arab Joint List.

In an unprecedented turnaround, the centrist Blue and White alliance of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who a year ago, in the third elections of the series, was the leader of the opposition who challenged Netanyahu face to face, has been to about to disappear from the political scene, and risk remaining outside the current broad coalition government in office.

The alternative bloc is a nebula of opposition forces backed by the Labor Party and Meretz. But to add the majority of the Government, it had to have three former squires of the prime minister, one of whom has preferred to opt for the right-wing bloc

The secular populist Avigdor Lieberman (Israel Our House) was the first to break with the prime minister and forced him to repeat the elections for the first time in 2019. Then the right-wing radical Bennett was unmarked in the second legislative elections, although now he is moving away from the opposition, and after the third elections the conservative Gideon Saar (Nueva Esperanza) left the Likud, who had dared to challenge the party leader in internal primaries.

The shopping streets and cafe terraces were packed in Jerusalem, a semi-festive day in Israel, while the polling stations remained midway through. Many voters turned away from the polls after four legislative elections in less than two years. Four hours after the closing of schools at 10 p.m. (9 p.m. Spanish peninsular time), 51.5% of the census had voted, almost five points less than in the legislative elections held a year ago. Quick to reflex, Netanyahu grabbed a megaphone to harangue supporters from a Tel Aviv-area shopping mall. “Everyone who has not yet voted, go out and vote for Likud. Two more seats and we form a strong right-wing government, ”he thundered with a block of ballots from his conservative party in hand.

At the Hanishui public school in central Jerusalem, polling station members yawned at noon behind the cardboard and methacrylate screens that separated them from the voters. “We are bored with so many elections,” the 27-year-old musician Nimrod Halevi admitted pessimistically when casting his ballot. “I’m afraid everything is going to stay the same,” said this voter affiliated with the center-left said goodbye.

The Central Electoral Commission doubled the number of tables in schools, such as Hanishui in Jerusalem, which also occupied the sports court and the gymnasium of the center. Yusef Sharif, 47, who arrived in a wheelchair accompanied by his wife, covered by the Islamic veil, confessed to voting for the Arab Joint List. “I do not think I will be able to contribute to the formation of an alternative government,” he lamented. “Jewish society is not yet ready for a coalition with the Israeli Arab parties [que representan a una quinta parte de la población]”. Participation in the Arab areas of the north of the country fell even more than the national average, according to the diary Haaretz.

The rise in abstention marked an election day in which voting has never been easier. Urns attended by personnel with protective equipment against covid-19 were installed in hotels where many infected are quarantined, as well as in hospital floors enabled for the pandemic and in outdoor tents. Also at the Tel Aviv airport for citizens who traveled on purpose to vote in Israel, where you cannot vote by mail.

More than 20,000 police officers were deployed to guarantee the security of the elections. Plainclothes agents kept watch in the schools to prevent fraud such as voting absent from the country, admitted to hospitals or deceased.

The president of the Central Election Commission, Orly Ades, warned at the beginning of the electoral day that the official results will be made public before the start of the Sabbath, early in the afternoon of Friday.

From sectors of the government right, accusations of fraud had been aired that raised fear of a reaction from Netanyahu’s supporters if he backed down in the legislative elections. “The counting of the votes will be very complex, since it is necessary to examine the double envelopes of those infected by coronavirus,” he said. “We need to have nerves of steel to deal with the persistent attempts to cast doubt on the credibility of this Commission,” he acknowledged.

The fourth elections in Israel have been held amid the return to normality in Israel after a year of pandemic. The success of the vaccination campaign, with more than half of the citizens immunized, seems to have contributed to putting in the background the corruption trial against the Likud leader, which will resume next month.