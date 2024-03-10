The American president, after a rally in Georgia, criticized the Israeli prime minister for “doing things that are contrary to what Israel represents,” in an interview with MSNBC. Furthermore, he expressed criticism of the number of civilian deaths in Gaza. However, he insisted on his support for Israel and the pursuit of a humanitarian ceasefire. In this way, the United States' discourse regarding the war in Gaza tries to distance itself from responsibility for the deaths of civilians.

After a rally in Georgia, President Joe Biden said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “harms Israel more than he helps” by failing to prevent more civilian deaths in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It happened on Saturday, March 9, in the interview that he granted to the program The Saturday Show, with MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart, in which Biden continued to show his support for Israel's legitimate right to defend itself and its continued operations against Hamas. However, he insisted that Netanyahu “must pay more attention to the innocent lives lost as a result of the actions taken.”

Biden took advantage of the space to insist on the need for a ceasefire and assured that it was possible before this Monday (beginning of Ramadan, month of fasting, prayer, reflection for Muslim communities).

“There cannot be 30,000 more Palestinians dead,” Biden said.

In addition, he referred to what had happened in Afghanistan, with Osama Bin Laden, as an example of how exaggerated the United States position was, and said that Israel could learn from the United States' mistakes.

He also revealed that he contacted the majority of Arab leaders “from Saudi Arabia, to Egypt and Jordan” and that they are “ready to fully recognize Israel to begin the reconstruction of the region, because the focus is what comes next for Loop”. Furthermore, he stated that the director of the CIA is in the Middle East region in search of a negotiated cessation of hostilities.

“The defense of Israel is still critical,” President Joe Biden tells Jonathan Capehart. “But there's red lines that if he crosses… he cannot have 30,000 more Palestinians dead.” pic.twitter.com/0SAPJySAYS —MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 9, 2024



These statements were made after a rally in Georgia, a key swing state in the presidential election on November 5 of this year. There an assistant interrupted him and criticized the White House's position on the conflict in Gaza.

The White House and its quest to distance itself from civilian deaths in Gaza

Last Sunday, March 3, Vice President Kamala Harris called for accepting the proposal for a six-week ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas (considered a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States).

“Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table,” Harris said in a speech commemorating a civil rights march in Selma, state of Alabama (southeast of the country).

During the State of the Union address on Thursday, March 7, President Biden took advantage of this platform to highlight that his administration is working on a six-week ceasefire.

U.S. House Democrats Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley hold signs calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas during the President's State of the Union address. United States, Joe Biden, before a joint session of Congress in the House of Representatives of the United States Capitol in Washington, United States, on March 7, 2024. REUTERS – Evelyn Hockstein

He also used terms such as “heartbreaking” to describe the civilian casualties in Gaza and insisted that Israel had a “fundamental responsibility” to protect innocent lives. Likewise, he asked the Israeli prime minister not to use humanitarian aid as a “weapon of war.”

This discursive change deepens after Super Tuesday, which took place on March 5 and left unexpected results in states necessary to win the presidential election.

On the last day of Super Tuesday, in which there are a greater number of states in primary elections to define the party candidacies and the distribution of delegates, there was a marked protest vote or ballots marked as “not declared”, which in practice represents a blank vote, in states like Minnesota and North Carolina, which in the last two presidential elections have been classified as Democratic strongholds.

President Biden consolidated his victory in the state of Michigan, which has a significant and growing Arab community and showed his support in 2020 for his campaign.



Listen To Michigan volunteer Eric Peter-Bull sits in front of a polling station with a sign encouraging people to vote without commitment as Democrats and Republicans hold the Michigan presidential primary election in Dearborn, Michigan, United States, on February 27, 2024. REUTERS – Rebecca Cook

But the “uncommitted” vote exceeded 13% with more than 101,000 votes. The figure contrasts with the 2012 primaries, in which Barack Obama, another Democrat who was running for re-election, obtained more support and 3.7% of unmarked ballots, according to the newspaper. The country .

“The 13.2% of blank ballots does not imply a transfer of votes to Trump nor that this electorate is going to abstain from voting for Biden in November. But it does show a trend and generates concern: the situation in Gaza could complicate his reelection to Biden, who is already below Trump in voting intention in five of the six swing states (swing states), like Michigan,” is how he described it The vanguard.

The campaign to promote the “undeclared” (or blank) vote in states like Michigan, which concentrates an important Arab community and is considered a key swing state to define the election next November, began by progressive Democratic groups, including Listen to Michigan which obtained more than 10,000 uncommitted votes.



A man interrupts US President Joe Biden's campaign rally at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, Georgia, US March 9, 2024. REUTERS – Evelyn Hockstein

“Tens of thousands of Michigan Democrats, many of whom voted for Biden in 2020, are not committed to his re-election due to the war in Gaza,” said Layla Elabed, director of the “Listen to Michigan” campaign and sister of the representative. Democrat Rashida Tlaib.

A Ramadan with more than 31,000 Palestinians dead

Despite the diplomatic moves of the United States: the multiple trips of the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the region and to key countries to reach mediation such as Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, there is still no news about an agreement that will achieve pause Israel's attacks in the Gaza Strip, an escalation of conflict that began in response to the armed invasion that Hamas carried out in Israel on October 7, 2023, which left 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli Government.

“The toll of Israeli aggression has increased to 31,045 martyrs and 72,654 wounded since October 7,” the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by Hamas, said in a statement.



Personnel aboard U.S. Army Vessel (USAV) ​​General Frank S. Besson (LSV-1) of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps as it departs en route to the Eastern Mediterranean after President Biden announced that the US would provide humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, United States, March 9, 2024. via REUTERS – US CENTCOM via X

Furthermore, in the last two weeks, the Israeli Police have detained 20 Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel “on suspicion of incitement and support for terrorism”, this on the eve of Ramadan.

This Monday, March 11, begins the Muslim holy month, which is always experienced with special tension in East Jerusalem, where hundreds of thousands of Muslims come every day to pray, especially on Fridays, at the Esplanade of the Mosques, which houses the Al Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock, which are the third holiest place in Islam after Mecca and Medina, in Saudi Arabia.

With EFE, AP, REUTERS and international media