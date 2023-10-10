Netanyahu: “Hamas, like ISIS, are savages. This is a war for our existence, we will win.”

“This war was forced on us by a despicable enemy, by savages who celebrate the murder of women, children and the elderly.” Benjamin Netanyahu said this in his speech to the nation yesterday: the first after last Saturday’s statements, the day of the unprecedented attack by Palestinian militiamen which has so far led to the death of over 1000 Israelis. Since then, the Gaza Strip has been under constant target of Israeli bombing, which has killed at least 770 Palestinians.

“We are engaged in an operation for our homeland, a war to ensure our existence, a war that we will win,” said the Israeli prime minister, who called on opposition leaders to take part in “a unity government national emergency without preconditions”. “The divisions between us are over. We are all united. And when we are united, we win,” said Netanyahu, who has been contested for months over the policies promoted by his latest executive, which brought exponents of the most extreme right into government for the first time. However, the attack on October 7th changed everything.

“The atrocities committed by Hamas have not been seen since the ISIS atrocities. Children tied up and executed along with the rest of their families, girls and boys shot in the back, executed, and other atrocities that I will not describe here,” Netanyahu argued. “We have always known what Hamas is. Now the whole world knows. Hamas is ISIS,” he continued. “We will defeat it just as the enlightened world defeated ISIS.” Wherever Hamas hides, he reiterated, “it will become a city of ruins.”

“I know we all want results here and now. It will take time,” but when the war is over, Netanyahu said, “all of Israel’s enemies will know that it was a terrible mistake to attack Israel.” What Israel did to them, he warned, will reverberate “for generations.”

During his speech, the prime minister said he was in “constant contact” with Joe Biden and thanked the United States for its support for Israel’s security “in word and deed”. According to the Likud leader, the arrival of the American aircraft carrier Gerald Ford represents a message that “our common enemies will understand well”.