The Israeli government unanimously spoke out on Sunday against unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state. This is stated in a statement from the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He had submitted the text to his cabinet in response to ideas in Arab countries and the United States, among others, to transform the Gaza Strip and the West Bank into a state ruled by the Palestinians after the war against Hamas. According to the statement, this means a “huge reward of terror.” A Palestinian state can only be established in direct consultation with the parties involved, the Israeli government says, otherwise it would only be an obstacle to peace. The Gaza Strip is now governed by Hamas, the West Bank by the Palestinian Authority. (Reuters)







