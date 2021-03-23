Exit polls have yet to determine who might be the winner of the parliamentary elections in Israel. The conservative Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has a margin over its rivals without managing to secure a majority.

A divided Knesset: that is what the exit polls broadcast by Israeli televisions augur. Still awaiting the official results for the parliamentary elections on March 23, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his conservative party, the Likud, maintain an advantage over other political groups.

However, so far no party has decisively achieved the majority necessary to govern alone. Preliminary results show that a Likud coalition with the ultra-Orthodox and the extreme right could surpass the 61 seats that mark the control of the chamber.

The polls give a key role to Naftali Benet, the leader of the right-wing Yamina party, who with seven or eight seats could hold the key to the governance of Israel.

These elections, the fourth to be held in two years in the country, are a major referendum on the figure of Netanyahu, the 71-year-old prime minister who has led the country since 2009.

On the one hand, the leader waved the flag of the successful vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which has led to the immunization of almost half of Israelis to date. On the other hand, his detractors remember the corruption trial that Netanyahu faces and that weighs on his popularity.

