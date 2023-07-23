Home page politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs surgery. © Abir Sultan/EPA POOL via AP/dpa

The Israeli Prime Minister was hospitalized last week. Actually, he wanted to be part of the vote on the judicial reform, but now an immediate operation is necessary.

Tel Aviv – Shortly before a decisive vote in parliament on the planned restructuring of the judiciary, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to be given a pacemaker. “I’m doing great, but I’m listening to my doctors,” Netanyahu said in a video message on Sunday night. The operation will take place at the Sheba Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu was unexpectedly hospitalized last weekend. At the time, it was said that he had been in the sun for too long without water and a hat. A heart monitor that was subsequently attached had now beeped; an immediate operation is needed, said Netanyahu. According to him, he should be released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon and be present for a vote in parliament on a key element of his government’s controversial judicial reform.

The project had again driven several hundred thousand people onto the streets on Saturday evening. The right-wing religious government intends to present the draft law to the parliament (Knesset) in Jerusalem this Sunday. The final vote is expected on Monday at the earliest. For months, the project has divided large sections of Israeli society. dpa