Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired Interior Minister Arieh Deri on Sunday after the Supreme Court invalidated his recent appointment this week.

“With great feeling and great regret (…) that I find myself obliged to remove you from your position as a minister in the government,” Netanyahu told Deri, who was Minister of the Interior and Health and, last year, convicted of tax evasion. taxes.

The Supreme Court’s decision “ignores the will of the people”, added Netanyahu, during a cabinet meeting, according to a statement released.

The prime minister, who returned to power last December, said he would seek a legal way for Deri “to contribute to the service of the State of Israel”.

Last Wednesday (18), by ten votes against one, the Supreme Court invalidated the nomination of Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish party Shas, the second largest party in the right-wing and extreme-right coalition now at the head of the Israeli government.

The decision was considered an “injustice” by the leaders of the coalition parties.

Last year, Deri pleaded guilty to tax fraud and was fined 180,000 shekels, equivalent to about $50,000.

– “Lei Deri” –

At the end of December, Israeli deputies hurriedly voted for a law, nicknamed “Law Deri” by the press, which authorizes a person found guilty of a crime, but not sentenced to prison in a closed regime, to occupy a ministerial portfolio.

The aim was to allow Deri to occupy the position he had claimed to be part of Netanyahu’s coalition government, formed in December.

Deri said last year that he was retiring from politics after his conviction, but was eventually re-elected as a deputy in the Nov. 1 legislative election and appointed minister by Netanyahu.

The Supreme Court reacted, since his removal from politics had been the condition established by the Justice to avoid arrest. According to the judges of the court, his appointment represented “a serious contradiction with the fundamental principles of the rule of law”.

Israel’s new justice minister, Yariv Levin, this month announced a controversial overhaul of the court system, which includes a “derogation” clause under which parliament can overturn a Supreme Court decision.

The reform must be submitted to Parliament on a date to be defined and aims to increase the power of deputies.

On Saturday (21), tens of thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest the government’s plans.

Arieh Deri, 63, was elected deputy for the first time in 1992, for the Shas Party, and has been a minister in several governments. In the year 2000, he had already been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption. He was released after serving two-thirds of his sentence.