Update from June 3, 2:20 p.m .: Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on Twitter for resistance from parliamentarians to the future government. He criticized his designated successor Naftali Bennett from the far-right Jamina party on Thursday. “Any Knesset MP elected with the right votes must oppose the dangerous left government,” wrote Netanyahu on Twitter. “Bennett sold the Negev to Raam.”

Raam is said to be the first Arab party to sit in an Israeli government. Political expert Jonathan Freeman classifies them as religious and moderate Islamic. The Negev desert is located in the south of the country. According to media reports, part of the coalition agreement is to temporarily suspend the destruction of illegal buildings in the Negev desert. This mainly affects Bedouin villages.

It is expected that Netanyahu and his supporters will try with all their might until the swearing-in to bring down the shaky alliance between Lapid and Bennett. Netanyahu compared his Likud party on Twitter with the alliance between Lapid and Bennett. Among other things, he emphasized that under the Likud the Arab sector would receive much less money than under its opponents.

Update from June 3, 11:20 a.m .: According to a spokesman, Israel’s future government coalition is pushing for a swearing-in in parliament on Monday. The parliamentary groups around the chairman of the Future Party, Jair Lapid, also tried to replace the President of Parliament Jariv Levin, the media reported on Thursday. The background is therefore attempts by the camp around long-time Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prevent the planned broad alliance of eight parties.

On Wednesday evening, the previous opposition leader Lapid informed President Reuven Rivlin that he had formed a coalition with eight parties from all political camps. The coalition therefore has a narrow majority of 61 of the 120 MPs. At first it was said that the still necessary vote and swearing-in in parliament would probably take place on Monday, June 14th.

Part of the coalition is, among other things, the ultra-right Jamina party of ex-Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. According to a rotation agreement, he will initially become head of government and be replaced by Lapid two years later. For the first time, an Arab party is also to become part of the Israeli government. This means that a government has been formed without the right-wing conservative head of government Netanyahu for twelve years.

In order for the unusual coalition to begin its government work, a simple majority of the 120 MPs must vote for it. It is expected that Netanyahu’s supporters will try with all their might until the swearing-in to bring down the shaky alliance between Lapid and Bennett. Even after the coalition agreement was signed, there have been reports of at least one possible apostate in the ranks of the Jamina party.

Jerusalem – In the midst of a political upheaval, Israel’s parliament has elected former opposition leader Izchak Herzog as president. The 60-year-old won on Wednesday with 87 to 26 votes against the 67-year-old teacher and activist Miriam Peretz. Herzog announced to be “President of all Israelis” and to work for unity in the divided country. “Now is the time to build bridges.” He will fight anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel around the world.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu * congratulated Herzog on the election via Twitter. He wished him every success on behalf of all Israelis.

On July 9, Herzog will take over from the previous President Reuven Rivlin. The election came shortly before the expected replacement of the long-term right-wing conservative head of government Netanyahu. Herzog has led the Labor Party since 2013. His father Chaim Herzog was already Israel’s president. In 2018 he became chairman of the Jewish Agency, which is responsible, among other things, for immigration to Israel.

Izchak Herzog (left) shakes the hand of Knesset President Jariv Levin before a special session (archive image) © Ronen Zvulun / dpa

The president has a primarily representative function in Israel. The most important tasks are the pardon of prisoners and the placing of an order to form a government. It is determined by parliament every seven years in a secret ballot.

Israel seeks new government – deadline is about to expire

Most recently, the situation in the Middle East was again a hot topic internationally. Besides, Israel is still looking for a stable government. The opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continue to try to form this shortly before a deadline has expired. Jair Lapid’s Future Party and Benny Gantz’s blue-white center alliance had successfully concluded coalition negotiations that night, both parties announced on Wednesday morning. Lapid still has the opportunity to form a government until 11 p.m. German time. To this end, he tries to form a coalition with up to eight parties that are far apart in terms of content. (dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

