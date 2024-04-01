The protesters demand that the president and his government resign, that early elections be called and that all the hostages return home alive, accusing Benjamin Netanyahu's government of acting for its political survival rather than for the release of the people kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. On March 31, tens of thousands of citizens blocked the streets around Parliament in Jerusalem, in the largest anti-government protests since the start of the war in Gaza.

Nearly six months into Israel's war in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's promises to “destroy” Hamas and rescue the hostages have not been fulfilled.

On Sunday, March 31, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in Jerusalem urging a call for early elections and for the government to do whatever is necessary for the release of the hostages, including a ceasefire. Local media described the massive protests as the most important since the start of the war; blockades were also reported in Tel Aviv since Saturday night.

“We believe that no hostage will come home to this government because it is too busy disrupting negotiations for their release,” said Boaz Atzili, whose wife and cousin were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7. “Netanyahu only works for his personal interests,” he said at the protest.

The prime minister's cabinet has been heavily criticized for security failures that preceded the Hamas attacks on October 7, in which 1,140 people were killed and another 250 were kidnapped and taken hostage to the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds of people take part in a protest against the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem on March 31, 2024. AP – Leo Correa

Israel responded to the attacks by declaring war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave. Almost six months later, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group, raises the death toll from the Israeli attacks and blockades on humanitarian aid to 32,845.

About half of the hostages were freed during a week-long truce negotiated in November. Since then, various negotiations mediated by the international community have failed. A new round of negotiations began on Monday, April 1, in Cairo.

“Netanyahu does not want the hostages to come home because he knows that in that case he would have to face pending trials and could go to jail. That is why he is prolonging this war for so long,” said Maya Gal at the protest in front of Parliament.

“This government is a total and complete failure,” said protester Nurit Robinson. “It will take us straight to the abyss.”

Netanyahu against the demand for early elections

“Elections now!” It was one of the songs sung in the streets of Jerusalem.

In addition to his management of the war in Gaza, Benjamin Netanyahu is criticized for corruption accusations against him and for straining Israel's relations with the United States, its main ally. Before the war, the Israeli population was strongly divided over its project to reform the judicial system.

Analysts interviewed by the AP press agency agree that the current Israeli prime minister is making decisions for his political survival and not in response to the national interest. Opinion polls place him far behind the opposition if there were elections today. The next elections are scheduled for spring 2026.



Protesters during the largest anti-government protest in Israel since the start of the war in Gaza, Jerusalem, March 31, 2024. AP – Leo Correa

Previously, the hostages' relatives had refrained from denouncing Netanyahu's policies on a large scale, for fear of alienating the leaders and having their cause deprioritized. However, desperation grows over time, and they have now played a key role in anti-government protests.

“If you can't bring them back, step aside, get out. We need someone in her place who can do it,” said Hanna Katzir, daughter of one of the freed hostages, during the protest.

In response, Israel's prime minister gave a speech on national television, claiming that he understood the families' pain, but that calling early elections “now, in the middle of the war just before victory, will paralyze Israel for at least 6 or 8 years.” months”.

“Anyone who says I'm not doing everything I can to bring the hostages back is wrong and misleading,” he said.







04:09

Benjamin Netanyahu also reaffirmed that Israel's offensive will be carried out in Rafah, a city south of Gaza where nearly half of the enclave's 2.3 million inhabitants have taken refuge, fleeing bombings and ground attacks. of the Israeli Army in the rest of the Strip. Netanyahu assured that he would not be deterred by pressure from the United States. “There is no victory without entering Rafah,” he declared.

Protests against the military privileges of ultra-Orthodox groups

In addition to the massive protest in front of Parliament, reservists and retired officers demonstrated in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, demanding that students from Talmudic schools also be recruited.

Military service is mandatory in Israel for most young men and women, except for those enrolled in schools where Torah is studied. Thus, ultra-Orthodox young people can reach the age of military exemption without having to enlist.

Since the start of the war, Israel has mobilized nearly 287,000 reservists and deployed battalions to the border with Lebanon and the occupied West Bank. Protesters on Sunday demanded that all young people fulfill their “military duty.”



Members of the reservist protest group 'Brothers in Arms' wave Israeli flags during a demonstration in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, demanding equality in the Israeli military service, in Jerusalem, Sunday, March 31, 2024. © AP – Ohad Zwigenberg

The Bank of Israel also said Sunday in its annual report that there could be negative economic consequences if large numbers of ultra-Orthodox youth continue to avoid serving in the Israeli military.

However, Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet depends heavily on the support of ultra-Orthodox political parties to remain in power.

March 31 was the deadline for the Government of Israel to present a bill to resolve the situation. At the last minute, Netanyahu requested an extension from the Supreme Court.

Now the Government will have until April 30 to present its project, but in a provisional resolution, the Court ordered the suspension of state financing for students of Talmudic schools who could be called up as of April 1.

With EFE, AP and Reuters