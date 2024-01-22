Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose a possible election in Israel if they were held now, and his Likud party would see its seats in Parliament cut in half, according to the latest opinion poll published by Israeli broadcaster Channel 13.

The survey was released after a weekend filled with protests across the country against the prime minister for his management of the war in the Gaza Strip and, above all, for his refusal to negotiate with Hamas terrorists an agreement for the release of all hostages.

If the elections were held today, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, from the center-right National Unity party, would win the race with 37 seats, well up from the current 12, while Netanyahu's Likud would have 16, half of the current 32 .

Gantz was part of the opposition for refusing to form an Executive with Netanyahu since 2020. But, when the war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas began in October last year, he agreed to join a cabinet of war, which acts as an emergency government, only during conflict.

The centrist Yesh Atid, the party of former Prime Minister Yair Lapid, would remain the third force in the Legislature, with 14 seats compared to the current 24.

According to the survey, the current government coalition, led by Netanyahu and other right-wing parties, would not have more than 46 seats, far below the current 64 and insufficient to govern in a Parliament of 120 deputies.

The survey of Channel 13 It also shows that Likud would achieve better results if someone else led the party, such as the current Economy Minister, Nir Barkat, with whom it would obtain 21 more seats.

At this moment, Netanyahu is facing a popularity crisis in Israel and is counting on a growing movement of protests across the country demanding his resignation.