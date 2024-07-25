Netanyahu speaks to US Congress: ‘US and Israel must remain united, Iran is the threat’

“What is happening is not a clash of civilizations but between barbarism and civilization, between those who glorify death and those who glorify life. “For the forces of civilization to triumph, the US and Israel must stand together”: said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to the American Congresssaying he was “deeply honoured to have been granted the right to speak for the fourth time in this citadel of democracy. I came here to assure you of one thing, that we will win.” The US, Israel and the Arab world are threatened by the “Iranian axis of terror,” according to Netanyahu. They are Democrats vacated approximately 80-100 seats in Congress in protest against Netanyahu’s speech, more than the 58 when he spoke in 2015.

The Capitol is protected by high metal fences, as after the assault on January 6, 2021, and by thousands of officers – including from New York – with dogs and bikes. Roads are closed throughout the surrounding area. There are already thousands of protesters shouting slogans against Bibi “war criminal”, against “genocide” and in favor of a free Palestine. A huge crowd with signs, banners, whistles, megaphones and Palestinian flags.

The Palestinian Prime Minister’s speech was also preceded by bitter political controversy. Some top Democrats have decided to boycott the speech, probably many more than the 58 who skipped it nine years ago when Barack Obama was in the White House.

Among those who will skip the speech are Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who called Netanyahu a war criminal, but also Senator Dick Durbin who denounced Israel’s brutal defense strategy. Also missing will be Representatives Cori Bush and Jan Schakowskty, and Senators Chris Van Hollen and Bernie Sanders. But not only that: also Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi.

“I agree with the International Criminal Court and the UN independent commission that Benjamin Netanyahu and Yahya Sinwar are war criminals,” Sanders said. Also absent were Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative James Clyburn, as well as Nancy Pelosi. Her spokesman said the former Democratic speaker would instead meet with the Israeli families of victims of Hamas attacks and kidnappings.

The most notable absence, however, will be that of Vice President and future candidate for the White House Kamala Harris.which has therefore ended up in the crosshairs of the Speaker of the House, Republican Mike Johnson. Harris’ decision not to participate, who will be going to Indiana in these hours, is “inconceivable”, Johnson commented, recalling that even “President Biden, when he was vice president, skipped a speech by Netanyahu to Congress” in 2015.

In the hours before the speech, about 200 people were arrested for demonstrating inside the Cannon House building, according to police who recalled that “demonstrating inside Congressional buildings is illegal.” Protests against Netanyahu also took place in front of his hotelat the Watergate, where there is a massive police deployment, with blocked streets, drones and patrol boats on the Potomac. The pro-Palestinian activists, about a hundred, have guarded the area with slogans against “genocide”, against Netanyahu and in favor of a free Palestine, in front of a cordon of agents.

Biden and Netanyahu meet, Gaza at the center of talks

Joe Biden will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 25 at the White House to discuss “developments in Gaza and progress toward a ceasefire and the release of hostages,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, noting that the two leaders will also meet with the American families of the hostages held by Hamas. “The vice president will meet separately with Netanyahu on July 25,” Jean-Pierre emphasized.