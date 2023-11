Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Gaza this Sunday (26) | Photo: Disclosure

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered the Gaza Strip this Sunday (26) for the first time since the war against Hamas began on October 7, and assured that Israeli troops will resume the offensive until they “eliminate” the Islamic group when the temporary ceasefire ends.

“We have three objectives for this war: eliminate Hamas, recover all our hostages and ensure that the Gaza Strip does not again become a threat to the State of Israel,” declared Netanyahu during a visit to the Palestinian enclave, where he visited a tunnel from Hamas and met with Israeli troops positioned in the area.

“We will continue until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us and we are convinced that we have the power, strength, will and determination to achieve all the objectives of the war, and we will do so,” he added, according to a statement from your office.

The exact location where Netanyahu was in the Gaza Strip was not disclosed, but photos and a video were published of the prime minister wearing a helmet and bulletproof vest amid Israeli troops.

These statements come on the third day of a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas, which will last at least until tomorrow (27).