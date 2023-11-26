The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, entered the Gaza Strip this Sunday for the first time since the war with Hamas broke out on October 7.e, and assured that his troops will resume the offensive until “eliminating” to the Islamist group when the temporary ceasefire ends.

“We will continue until the end, until victory. Nothing will stop us and we are convinced that we have the power, the strength, the will and the determination to achieve all the objectives of the war,” Netanyahu said during a tour of the Palestinian enclave in which visited Hamas tunnels and met with Israeli troops deployed in the area, according to a statement from his office.

The truce can be extended

Israel and the Islamist group Hamas have given “a positive response” to a proposal from Egypt and Qatar to extend the truce in the Gaza Strip, and that would involve extending it for another four days “under the same conditions,” he said. an Egyptian security source told EFE.

The senior source said on condition of anonymity that this proposal “is close to final approval” and stipulates extending the truce for four days, during which Hamas would release another 40 Israeli hostages and Israel would release “more Palestinian prisoners in their jails.

The extension of the ceasefire would also be applied to facilitate the entry of more humanitarian aid and fuel to the entire Gaza Strip, according to the informant, who indicated that “all parties confirm their desire to extend the truce.”