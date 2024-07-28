Netanyahu empowered to choose format of response to strike on Golan Heights

The Israeli military-political cabinet has authorized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant to choose the format of response to the attack on the Golan Heights. This was reported by the Prime Minister’s Office, its statement is reported by RIA News.

“The cabinet members authorized the prime minister and the defense minister to decide on the method and timing of the response against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” the statement said.

Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said that Israel was seriously close to a full-scale war with Lebanon and Hezbollah. He stressed that the rocket attack on the Golan Heights “crosses all red lines.”

Later, in connection with the attack on the Golan Heights, the Israeli Foreign Ministry gave a last chance to prevent a war with Lebanon – to withdraw the forces of the Shiite movement Hezbollah from the territory.