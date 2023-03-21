The package of judicial reforms sought by Netanyahu’s coalition of religious and nationalist parties has triggered unprecedented street demonstrations for weeks and raised concerns among Western allies, who see it as a threat to the independence of Israel’s judicial system.

After discussing the crisis with US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu said he would delay most of the bills, except for legislation amending the system for selecting judges, which he seeks to pass before the Knesset recess scheduled for April 2.

Amendments to that legislation were introduced in a review session held by the Knesset on Sunday, and will lead to a reduction in the potential majority of representatives from the ruling coalition in the committee that reviews judicial appointments.

In a statement with his partners in the ruling coalition, Netanyahu described his amended plan to amend the laws of the judiciary as “extending a hand to everyone who really cares about national unity and the desire to reach a consensus solution.” The centre-left opposition rejected the proposal.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said in televised remarks: “This is a scheme to take over the justice system by force. The moment the amendment to the Judicial Appointments Committee is ratified, we will challenge it in the Supreme Court.”

This did not dissuade Netanyahu, and he later brought a controversial bill to a preliminary vote in Parliament.

If approved by the Knesset, it would impede judicial oversight of ministerial appointments. This is intended to allow him to re-appoint a government minister with a criminal record who was ordered dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Lawmakers fear an intensification of the dispute within Israeli society over judicial reforms if the Supreme Court is asked to cancel legislation limiting its powers, while Netanyahu says that the amendments aim to strike a balance between the ruling circles.

The original draft legal amendments stipulated that the formation of the committee include three ministers, two deputies from the ruling coalition parties, and two public figures chosen by the government, giving the government a majority of 7 to 4 in the number of votes.

In the amended version, the committee will consist of 3 ministers, 3 deputies from the coalition, 3 judges, and two opposition deputies, which means a majority with a smaller margin for the government, by 6 votes to 5.

Enhanced Legal Amendments Project