The legal cases against him and the aversion shared by those who joined against him just 18 months ago were useless. Benjamin Netanyahu repeats for the sixth time as head of a government of which the softest thing that can be said is that he will be the most right-wing in the history of Israel. Within it, pregnant from the outset with a manifest distrust, representatives of six parties will try to coexist which, it must also be assumed, faithfully reflect the tone of an electoral college increasingly leaning towards positions that are not only right-wing, but also sexist and racist. . But Netanyahu, in another display of his tactical ability, is already rushing to counter these criticisms, presenting himself as the champion of moderation to prevent possible excesses by his partners and keep the course within the parameters of democracy.

While waiting for the electoral proclamations to be translated into government decisions, we can already glimpse the priorities of a Cabinet in which Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the far-right Religious Zionism, appears as Minister of Economy (in the path of the Interior portfolio within two years) and Itamar ben Gvir, leader of the equally extremist Jewish Power, holds the National Security portfolio. After rushing first to reinforce its shielding of impunity before justice, what can be guessed on the immediate horizon points in two directions that may turn out to be in conflict: the annexation of the West Bank and the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia.

The first is a good example of the decision to transfer the management of the West Bank to the new Ministry of National Security, instead of the Civil Administration (a body dependent on the Ministry of Defense). This means that, in practice, it is no longer considered an occupied territory, taking a further step towards its definitive annexation, without the need to formally declare it. In this way, at least the so-called Zone C (60% of its limited 5,600 square kilometers) becomes considered Israeli territory, continuing the path opened after the first war in 1948. Thus, the slightest hope is put to an end. that the Palestinians can count on a viable state, to the extent that it makes their territorial continuity impossible.

As for the second, Netanyahu intends to continue advancing on the path that Donald Trump opened for him with the Abraham Accords, seeking recognition from Arab countries, with Saudi Arabia as the main objective. Given its leadership role in Sunni Islam and its oil wealth, normalizing relations with Riyadh would be a very important asset for Israel, both in terms of security and business. And with that objective, a poisoned proposal to Mohamed Bin Salmán (MBS) is already in sight: the final non-annexation of the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations.

In this way, convinced of his genius, Netanyahu believes that he will be able to control his own extremists, convincing them that Riyadh is well worth an annexation which, in any case, is not now necessary. He also considers that it is an irresistible offer for an MBS who could thus present himself as a hero who sacrifices himself to defend the Palestinians. But, unless MBS falls into the trap out of personal desire, it is essential to understand that a step of these dimensions does not guarantee that Israel will not go ahead with its claim to eliminate the Palestinian political dream, at the same time that it would pose an enormous risk to its claims. to reach the throne, given the internal discrepancies generated by his figure in the palace. What seems clearer is that neither of them is going to be unduly concerned about the foreseeable outbreak of Palestinian violence that annexation would generate or about international condemnation.

We are warned.

Jesus A. Nunez Villaverde – Co-director of the Institute for Studies on Conflicts and Humanitarian Action (IECAH)

