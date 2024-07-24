Israeli Prime Minister addressed US Congress on Wednesday (24 July); criticized pro-Palestine demonstrations at US universities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended in a speech to the United States Congress on Wednesday (July 24, 2024) the continuation of the military offensive in the Gaza Strip until the complete elimination of Hamas. He also denied accusations that the country’s army causes hunger or civilian deaths in the region.

“Hamas wants Palestinians to die so that Israel will be blamed in the international media and pressured to end the war before its conclusion”Netanyahu declared. In a presentation lasting more than 45 minutes, the prime minister ruled out a ceasefire and said the war would only end with Israel’s total victory over the extremist group.

“This is not a clash between civilizations. It is a clash between barbarism and civilization, those who glorify death and those who sanctify life. For civilization to triumph, the United States and Israel must stand together.”said the prime minister.

Netanyahu outlined plans for the conflict enclave, suggesting that with Hamas’ defeat, “a new Gaza could emerge”. However, he defended the need for Israel to maintain a “predominant security control” over the territory for an indefinite period.

The leader also said he was grateful to US President Joe Biden (Democrat) and praised the “unwavering support” to Israel after the October 7 attack that started the war. Netanyahu highlighted his long relationship with Biden, which has spanned more than 40 years, and described him as a “proud zionist”.

The prime minister did not mention Vice President Kamala Harris, who had previously announced she would not attend the event. The likely Democratic Party nominee in November’s election, after Biden dropped out, declined to preside over the session.

“America and Israel need to come together. When we come together, one simple thing happens: we win and they lose. And I say one thing to you today: we will win.”Netanyahu said, receiving a standing ovation from most lawmakers, except for a few Democrats.

Outside Congress, protesters demonstrated against Netanyahu’s visit. During his speech, the prime minister criticized pro-Palestinian protests at US universities, calling them anti-Semitic and accusing Iran of funding them.

“When the tyrants of Tehran, who kill women for not covering their hair, praise and fund you, you officially become Iran’s useful idiots.”he declared. Netanyahu also criticized LGBTQIA+ activists, saying that “Holding up ‘Gays for Gaza’ signs is like holding up ‘Chickens for KFC’ signs [fast food de frango frito]“.

The prime minister also criticized university administrations for, he said, failing to condemn calls for the massacre of Jews.

“Eighty years after the Holocaust, the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT have failed to condemn calls for mass murder of Jews, saying it depends on context. Let me give these academics some context: anti-Semitism is the oldest form of hatred.” stated.

Netanyahu has again said that accusations that Israel is racist and genocidal are aimed at “demonize the Jewish state and Jews throughout the world”which he says fuels the growth of anti-Semitism.