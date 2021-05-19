After ten days of offensive, 219 dead, thousands wounded and tens of thousands displaced in Gaza, Joe Biden made a fourth phone call to Benjamin Netanyahu to tell him that he expected “a major de-escalation leading to a ceasefire.” as reported by the White House spokeswoman, Karine Jean-Pierre. According to the AP agency, The United States has been recommending Israel for several days to end operations as soon as possible, but the Israelis ignore it. Biden would have adopted “a tougher tone” with Netanyahu, reports The New York Times, and would have told him that criticism for an offensive of this size can only be contained for a limited time.

The Netanyahu’s response to American pressure was to clarify that “there are only two possibilities to confront Hamas: either go to the end, which is still a possibility, or deterrence, and we are currently immersed in a firm deterrence.” The conservative leader repeated one more day that “I have the determination to continue until I manage to restore calm and security to the citizens of Israel.”

The main Israeli channels reported throughout the day of a supposed truce agreement achieved with the mediation of Egypt that should come into force at 6 am on Thursday. The Islamist factions reportedly demanded an Israeli commitment not to carry out targeted assassinations, while Israel reportedly put on the table a demand that Hamas stop firing rockets several hours before the agreed time for the cessation of hostilities. Both parties would have rejected these demands, as revealed by Channel 13.

Weaken Hamas



Unlike the three previous operations, this time Israel is not talking about “ending Hamas”, what it seeks is to weaken as much as possible The military capacity of an Islamist group that has already launched more than 3,500 rockets and mortars, has killed twelve people and forced the Ben Gurion International Airport to be kept semi-closed. Hamas, too, managed to surprise the Army with its ultimatum on the 10th, launching rockets at Jerusalem and later Tel Aviv.

“We seek to reduce their capabilities, their terrorist means, and diminish their determination. We hope to be able to reestablish calm, and we hope to reestablish it quickly, “said an Israeli prime minister to whom the offensive has helped him overcome a difficult political moment since the opposition was about to form a government of change that left him out of the picture . This possibility of an alternative government has disappeared and Netanyahu comes out stronger after the ‘Guardian of the Walls’ campaign.

Another important Likud leader such as the Minister of Energy, Yuval Steinitz, was in favor of announce a unilateral ceasefire “without conditions”, never negotiated because “we should not seek another agreement with Hamas. If tomorrow Yahya Sinwar and Muhamad Deif (Hamas’s political and military chief respectively) have a dispute and want to show who is more daring, they will break the agreement without blinking. ” This ceasefire would again be temporary since Steinitz sees inevitable that “at some point” an operation will have to be carried out to achieve the “taking” of Gaza.

Unlike 2008 and 2014 this time it seems that a land invasion is not contemplated and Army sources consulted by the Haaretz newspaper affirm that in these ten days “we have already achieved everything that can be achieved in an aerial bombardment campaign.” The great military success is the destruction of a good part of the secret tunnel network of the Islamist factions. Until the guns fall silent, Israel will continue to pursue the targeted killing Sinwar and Deif, the first names on the list. The Army revealed that they have twice tried to kill the head of Hamas’s military wing, but they have not been successful. Deif has been in the Israeli spotlight for more than three decades, which has attempted to assassinate him on at least eight occasions. In one of them he was seriously injured, lost an eye and a hand, but he survived and has become an icon of the armed resistance. In another assassination attempt in 2014, Israel killed one of his wives and one of his children, Israeli security sources told The New York Times.

Rockets in the north



With all eyes on the Gaza front, alarms sounded in the middle of the afternoon in northern Israel for the launch of four rockets from Lebanon. No one forgets the 2006 war between Hezbollah and IsraelAlthough in this case local intelligence sources did not link the Party of God with these launches. It is the third incident of this type that has been recorded in the last ten days and the Army responded by firing at the places from which some projectiles came out that did not cause damage.