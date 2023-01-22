One day after the massive demonstrations that brought together more than 100,000 people the day before in Tel Aviv to protest against the Executive of Benyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister announced this Sunday the sudden dismissal of his head of Interior and Health, Aryeh Deri. The president thus complies with the request of the Supreme Court, which on Wednesday confirmed the inability of the also leader of the ultra-orthodox Shas party, the second formation with the most seats within the ruling coalition, to hold a ministerial position after being convicted last year of fraud. fiscal.

Netanyahu has communicated in person the dismissal of Deri during the Council of Ministers this Sunday. “I do it with great sorrow and great regret,” the prime minister declared in comments collected by the ‘Times of Israel’. Deri’s dismissal will be effective in the next few hours while the president, aware of the weight of Shas in his ultra-right government coalition, has promised to find a “legal way” for him to “continue serving the State of Israel.”

According to Deri’s office, this solution will consist of keeping Deri in his third position as deputy prime minister, which is not exactly a ministerial portfolio and could enable the ultra-Orthodox to continue to attend the Council of Ministers as an observer.

The Israeli opposition leader and former prime minister, Yair Lapid, has limited himself to describing the Executive as “a circus” and has recalled that this Sunday’s Council of Ministers has also been boycotted by the far-right Religious Zionism party, also a coalition ally of Netanyahu. The boycott is due to the clash that occurred this week between the party leader and finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, and the head of Defense, Yoav Gallant, after the latter ordered the expulsion of five families of settlers who had built an illegal settlement. in the West Bank to commemorate the formation’s spiritual leader.

“We have a government that fires a minister for corruption and in which the ministers of another party declare a boycott because another party complies with the law,” Lapid said. “The people do not have to pay for the alienation of this government,” he added.

crucial support



According to the Supreme Court ruling, Deri, a key Netanyahu ally, cannot hold elected office due to a sentence for tax fraud that was suspended after an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, according to the Israeli newspaper ‘Haaretz’. Despite this, Netanyahu’s Likud and Shas agreed to his appointment as one of the conditions for the prime minister to gain the crucial support of Shas’s party, including a commitment to amend existing legislation to remove potential impediments.

Said amendment, known as the ‘Deri Law’, was approved to amend the Basic Law, which prevented those with suspended sentences from holding ministerial posts. Deri was indicted for fraud and signed an agreement for a suspended sentence and payment of a fine. Following this, a complaint was filed in court arguing that Deri cannot hold elected office and protesting against the constitutionality of the amendments to the Basic Law. The Supreme Court ruling resulted in ten votes in favor and one against the disqualification of the Shas leader.