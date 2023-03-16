In Israel, the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, denied this Wednesday, March 15, a proposal by the President, Isaac Herzog, on the judicial reform project that has plunged the country into a crisis. The streets of Israel have been filled with thousands of protesters in the last ten weeks for considering the project as restrictive of freedoms and democracy. In parallel, Netanyahu left for Germany on his first trip to that country since he became prime minister again.

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, flatly rejected the proposal of the president, Isaac Herzog, who sought alternative changes to the bill that seeks to reform justice, presented in the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament), supported by the coalition of extreme right and rejected. Meanwhile, in the streets by thousands of people who protest considering it an attack on democracy.

“Unfortunately, the changes presented by the president (his compromise on judicial reform presented on Wednesday) were not agreed by the representatives of the coalition. The key sections of the outline that he presented only perpetuate the existing situation and do not provide the required balance between the branches of the Israeli government. This is the unfortunate truth,” Netanyahu replied to the president.

Herzog’s plan was for the selection committee to include three ministers, the chief justice, two judges, and two civil servants who could be appointed by either the chief justice or the justice minister.

When he presented the project, the president said that the scheme was a “golden” path. And he assured: “it brings together in an adequate, decent, balanced and constructive way the perceptions, beliefs, concerns and concerns. It reflects the greatest space for agreement and common ground. My commitment is not from the president, but from the people.”

Israel i Police officers remove a protester from the road during a protest near the private residence of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an attempt to disrupt his departure to Berlin for a state visit while his government of the nationalist coalition continues with its controversial judicial reform. , in Jerusalem, March 15, 2023. REUTERS – Ronen Zvulun

He added that in the face of the massive protests that have been repressed by the Police, it is not impossible to think that the country is on the verge of a civil war and that Israel is at a turning point.

“I will not let that happen at any price or in any way,” Herzog emphasized, stating that despite the fact that Israel was “in the depths of a real crisis,” it was also “facing a great opportunity” and “in a fork in the road.”

“The majority of Israel wants a plan that brings justice and peace,” he concluded.

According to Herzog, in recent weeks he has been involved in mediation efforts and has spoken to “thousands of people.”

According to Justice Minister Yariv Levin, the coalition’s proposed measures would change the way judges are appointed by giving the Knesset more oversight and the government more power in the committee that selects them.

The coalition does not support Herzog’s plan, as confirmed by the Secretary of Government, Yossi Fuchs.

Netanyahu seeks with this law a greater influence of the Government in the election of judges and would limit the power of the Supreme to annul the legislation, in addition it would allow the Knesset to repeal any decision of the Court with only a simple majority.

Netanyahu leaves for Berlin

On his first trip since becoming prime minister again, Benjamin Netanyahu left Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport for Germany, where he will meet Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz.

Protesters at Ben Gurion International Airport in an attempt to disrupt the departure of Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Berlin for a state visit, as his nationalist coalition government presses ahead with its controversial judicial reform, in Lod, Israel , on March 15, 2023. REUTERS – Ammar Awad

Hebrew media reported that his trip was delayed because he was in talks with coalition members about possible amendments to the planned judicial changes.

Hundreds of protesters poured into the airport in an attempt to disrupt the prime minister’s departure. “Dictator on the run” and “Don’t come back”, read the banners of those who protested

From there, Netanyahu did not mention anything about the judicial reform: “Now I am going to visit Germany, where I will meet with the chancellor of Germany. The main issue that I will discuss is Iran, and also other issues that are important to the state. of Israel. Security issues don’t stop for a moment.”

Germany’s leaders will also urge him to reconsider reforms, as the German government is under pressure to host Netanyahu, critics urge Berlin to cancel the visit.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he planned to discuss reforms with Netanyahu when they meet on Thursday. “What I would like to see is that what we have admired about Israel … is preserved,” he said.

The United States has also expressed concern about the state of democracy in its Middle Eastern ally.

Protests in Israel against the law are ten consecutive weeks across the country. Critics of the reform say the proposed changes are aimed at protecting Netanyahu as he fights corruption charges in an ongoing court battle.

With Reuters, AP and AFP