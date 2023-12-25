Home page politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (M) holds a security briefing with commanders and soldiers. © Avi Ohayon/GPO/AP/dpa

Gaza: Israel is receiving criticism due to the many civilian victims. Wrongly, says Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. he lists his prerequisites for peace. There is no talk of a ceasefire.

Tel Aviv/Gaza – For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the destruction of the Islamist Hamas and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip are prerequisites for peace in the area. “Hamas must be destroyed, Gaza must be demilitarized and Palestinian society must be de-radicalized. These are the three prerequisites for peace between Israel and its Palestinian neighbors in the Gaza Strip,” Netanyahu wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal newspaper published on Tuesday.

The USA, Germany, Great Britain, France and many other countries supported Israel's intention to dismantle the terrorist group, which is “an important proxy of Iran”. Hamas leaders vowed to repeat “again and again” the October 7 massacre in Israel, which killed more than 1,200 people. “Therefore, their destruction is the only proportionate response to prevent a recurrence of such terrible atrocities. Anything else guarantees more war and more bloodshed,” writes the Israeli prime minister.

Israel continues to act in its war against Hamas “in full compliance with international law,” it said. Israel is doing its best to keep casualties among the Palestinian civilian population “as low as possible.” According to the Hamas health authority, more than 20,600 people have been killed in Gaza so far. Given the high number of civilian casualties, Israel's military deployment has been heavily criticized internationally.

Netanyahu writes: “Falsely blaming Israel for these victims will only encourage Hamas and other terrorist organizations around the world to deploy human shields.” He continued: “To invalidate this cruel and cynical strategy, the international community must fully blame Hamas for these victims. “It must recognize that Israel is fighting the greater battle of civilized war against barbarism,” writes the head of government.

Netanyahu writes that so that the coastal area can no longer be used for further attacks on Israel and no weapons can enter it, it is necessary to establish a “temporary security zone on the edge of the Gaza Strip and an inspection mechanism on the border between Gaza and Egypt.” For the foreseeable future, Israel will have to retain “ultimate security responsibility” for Gaza.” And in order to ultimately “de-radicalize” people, children must be taught “to value life and not death, and imams must stop preaching the murder of Jews.” dpa