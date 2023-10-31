Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 10/30/2023 – 22:23

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, denied, this Monday (30) any possibility of stopping the bombings in the Gaza Strip.

“Asking for a ceasefire is asking Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen. Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says there is a time of peace and a time of war. This is the time of war,” he said, citing the Torah, Judaism’s holy book.

On Friday (27), the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN) approved by a large majority a resolution that determines an immediate ceasefire.

Before speaking to the press, Netanyahu used social media to show solidarity with three women kidnapped by Hamas whose video was released by the group this Monday (30). They were captured on October 7th. In the video, one of them criticizes the Israeli government’s inaction regarding the hostages.

The Islamic group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, proposed exchanging the approximately 200 hostages for what they call political prisoners. According to the latest United Nations report, released in July, there are more than 5,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including 160 children. Around 1,100 of them, according to the UN, were detained without charge or trial.

In his speech, Netanyahu demanded the release of all hostages immediately and again demanded that civilians evacuate the north of the Gaza Strip.

“We are striving to avoid civilian casualties as much as possible. Not only asking civilians to move, but also finding places for them to be safe with humanitarian support, with food, with water, with medicine”, declared the prime minister.

The region identified by Netanyahu as a safe area is the south of the Gaza Strip. But Hasan Rabee, one of the 34 people waiting to be rescued by the Brazilian government and who is in Khan Yunis, a city just south of the Gaza Strip, confirmed that the building next door where the Brazilians are sheltering was bombed this Monday (30) and the area had to be evacuated.

“We have to empty it out of fear that they will bomb again. The house that was attacked next to where we are. Lots of people injured. Citizens providing humanitarian aid to rescue the injured. Absurd,” lamented Rabee.

Rabee and other Brazilians also say that it is necessary to ration water and that to get a single loaf of bread it is necessary to wait in lines of up to 5 hours. On Saturday (28), a UN food depot, which had just been supplied with food from Egypt, was invaded. In a statement, the United Nations stated that the looting of food “is a worrying sign that civil order is beginning to crumble after three weeks of war.”

This afternoon, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, spoke on the phone with the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken. They spoke about new attempts at reaching an agreement in the UN Security Council regarding the conflict.

Since the beginning of the crisis, four resolution proposals have been presented, one of them from Brazil, but they were vetoed either by the United States or by Russia. They also spoke about the humanitarian emergency in the Gaza Strip and the situation on the border between Egypt and Gaza. For three weeks, the Brazilian government has been negotiating the opening of the border in order to remove its nationals from the conflict zone.

Since October 7, more than 8,000 Palestinians have died in Gaza, according to a UN survey. Seven out of ten victims are women and children. More than 1.4 million people are homeless, representing around 60% of Gaza’s population. Violence also grew in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory not under Hamas control, where 121 people were killed either by settlers or the Israeli armed forces. In the same period, more than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the majority on October 7th.