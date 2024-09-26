Thursday, September 26, 2024, 11:29











Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday responded to reports of a possible truce with the Shiite militia-party Hezbollah on the border with Lebanon, stressing that he has ordered the army to continue “with all its might” operations against the neighbouring country.

“The reports of a ceasefire are not true. This is a Franco-American proposal to which the prime minister has not even responded,” Netanyahu’s office said on its social media account X, after Washington and Paris raised the possibility of a 21-day truce as a preliminary step to a ceasefire.

The Prime Minister’s Office has stressed that reports in the Israeli press about an order to the army to reduce the intensity of the bombing while the proposal was being considered “are contrary to the truth.” “The Prime Minister has instructed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to continue fighting with all their strength and in accordance with the plans that had been presented to them,” it stressed, before insisting that the offensive against the Gaza Strip will also continue “until all the objectives of the war are achieved.”

«Diplomatic agreement»



The reaction comes after Washington and Paris on Wednesday called for a “temporary” 21-day truce between Israel and Hezbollah in view of “a diplomatic agreement” to “avoid further escalation on both sides of the border, a proposal that has received the support of the European Union and several countries, including several Arab states.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, also welcomed the request and expressed her hope that it would receive “unequivocal support.” However, several Israeli ministers have already called on Netanyahu not to accept the proposal and to opt for a military option.

At least thirteen people have died in Lebanon in recent hours due to new bombings carried out by Israel, which has stated that it has bombed “approximately 75 Hezbollah terrorist targets in the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, including ammunition depots, launchers ready to fire, military buildings, terrorists and the organization’s military infrastructure.”