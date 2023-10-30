Israeli Prime Minister stated that “this is a time of war” and that a ceasefire would only benefit Hamas | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday (30) that the country will not agree to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are carrying out an offensive in response to attacks by the terrorist group Hamas to the Jewish State on the 7th.

“Just as the United States would not agree to a ceasefire after the bombing of Pearl Harbor or after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Israel will not agree to a cessation of hostilities against Hamas after the horrific attacks of October 7,” said the premier, in statements to the press.

“The calls for a ceasefire are a call to Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. This will not happen. The Bible says there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time of war,” Netanyahu said.

Last week, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution for a humanitarian truce in Gaza, but the collegiate’s measure only has the power of recommendation.

Previously, two resolution proposals from Russia, calling for a ceasefire, and two others, from Brazil and the United States, calling for humanitarian pauses in the conflict, did not receive enough votes or were vetoed in the UN Security Council, which has greater power. incisive than the General Assembly.

At this time, the Security Council is holding another emergency meeting, at the request of the United Arab Emirates, on Israel’s offensive in Gaza and the humanitarian situation of the Palestinians. The UAE proposes a resolution for an “immediate humanitarian pause” in the enclave.

Before the prime minister’s statements to the press, Netanyahu’s office had released a message in which it condemned the release of a video by Hamas, showing three women hostage in Gaza, as “cruel psychological propaganda”.