Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office on Thursday (26) dismissed as “incorrect” reports that Lebanon could accept a 21-day ceasefire in the coming hours, and said fighting would continue “at full force.”

“The reports about a ceasefire are incorrect. It is a Franco-American proposal, to which the prime minister has not even responded,” the statement said, referring to the truce proposal presented on Wednesday (25) by a coalition of foreign countries.

The United States and France, along with allies such as Canada and Germany, issued a joint statement calling for a 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon, during which negotiations for the release of hostages and a truce in the Gaza Strip would also be held.

On that point, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister “instructed the armed forces to continue the fight with full force and in accordance with the plans presented to him.”

Furthermore, in reference to the war against Hamas, after which Hezbollah began its attacks on northern Israel on October 8, the statement reiterated that Israel will only end it “when all the objectives of the war have been achieved.”

This official statement was made after the Israeli and foreign press reported on the truce proposal announced by the White House, suggesting, according to anonymous US officials, that the truce would be announced in a matter of “hours.”

“There will be no ceasefire in the north. We will continue to fight with all our might against the terrorist organization Hezbollah until victory and the safe return of the people of the north to their homes,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who is acting as prime minister in Netanyahu’s absence, said on the social network X.

Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara, traveled to New York, where he is due to address the UN General Assembly on Friday (27), in a speech that is expected to focus on the threat from Hezbollah, Iran and Israel’s right to self-defense.

Israel’s intense campaign of attacks began on Monday against several areas of southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as the southern suburbs of Beirut and towns further north of the capital, considered Hezbollah strongholds.

According to the Defense Forces (IDF), military operations destroyed several missile launch centers of the Shiite group, as well as eliminating terrorist leaders responsible for organizing the attacks against northern Israel.

The Israeli military said in a brief statement on Thursday that it had launched a “precision strike” against Beirut, without giving further details. This is the fourth Israeli strike against the Lebanese capital in less than seven days.