Netanyahu: Israel is ready to resolve the conflict with Hezbollah through political means

Israel is ready to resolve the conflict with Hezbollah peacefully, but is considering other options in case of failure, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. This is reported RIA News.

Netanyahu made a statement during a cabinet meeting. According to him, Israel aims to protect its citizens and return residents of the north of the country to their places of residence.

“This is a national goal that everyone shares and we are acting responsibly to achieve it. If it works out, we will do it through political means, and if not, then we will act in other ways,” the politician said.

Netanyahu previously said that Hezbollah's participation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas would lead to devastating consequences. According to the politician, if Hezbollah decides to enter the conflict, it will still “miss the Second Lebanon War” and make the mistake of its life.