Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: Shaul Golan/Pool via REUTERS

The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke again this Sunday (23) about the impact of the supposed reduction in the shipment of weapons from the United States on the country’s Army and on the war in the Gaza Strip, and said that “the basic situation It hasn’t changed.”

“About four months ago there was a spectacular drop in the supply of weapons arriving from the United States to Israel. For many weeks, we have been appealing to our American friends to speed up shipments,” said the prime minister at the start of a meeting with his office in Jerusalem.

“We did this with the upper echelons and all levels, and I want to emphasize: we did this in the guest rooms,” said the head of the Israeli government, in a clear allusion to conversations behind closed doors.

“We received all kinds of explanations except one thing: the basic situation has not changed. Some items arrived little by little, but the great mass of weaponry was left behind,” he complained.

For this reason, Netanyahu explained, he decided to make a public appeal on June 18, when he recorded a video message in English in which he described it as “inconceivable” that the White House had withheld weapons from Israel.

The United States stated that it did not know which retentions Netanyahu was referring to and clarified that the only shipment that was retained was 3,500 bombs in May, due to their possible use in densely populated areas such as the city of Rafah.

Netanyahu also reiterated that he is willing to suffer personal attacks for his public insistence, but said that, as prime minister, his role is to “do everything possible” so that Israeli soldiers have the “best means of fighting”.