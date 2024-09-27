The Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, spoke on the third day of the UN General Assembly, in New York, this Friday (27).

As expected, the escalation of the war in the Middle East was the main emphasis of his statements. The prime minister was received with applause from the delegations present, while others, who have been strongly critical of the country’s military operations against terrorist groups in Gaza and Lebanon, such as Brazil, left the meeting.

“I didn’t intend to come here this year. My country is at war, fighting for its existence,” said Netanyahu opening his speech. “But after I heard the lies and slander hurled against my country by many of the speakers on this podium, I decided to come here and set the record straight,” he added.

The Israeli prime minister spent much of his speaking time reminding those present about the constant threats from Iran and its allies in the Middle East. Netanyahu presented two maps, one indicating who Tehran’s partners are in the region and the other showing the potential of relations between Israel and Arab states.

“On the one hand, a bright blessing, a future of hope. On the other hand, a dark future of despair,” he said.

The Israeli leadership sent a direct message to the Iranian regime, stating that Israel will retaliate against any attack undertaken against the country. “There is no place in Iran that the long arm of Israel cannot reach, and that is true for the entire Middle East,” he said.

In his speech, Netanyahu recalled that the normalization of peace between Arabs and Jews in the region seemed “imminent” when Hamas launched its brutal attack on Israeli territory. The prime minister compared the terrorist massacre that left thousands of civilians dead as “reminiscent of the Nazi Holocaust.”

Still regarding Hamas, the Israeli leadership stated that the terrorist group had almost 40,000 militants in Gaza at the beginning of the conflict that began on October 7, but now they have less than half.

Another highlight in Netanyahu’s speech to the General Assembly was his criticism of the UN. The prime minister condemned the United Nations, calling it a “swamp of anti-Semitic bile that needs to be drained.”

Netanyahu even described the UN as an “anti-Israel flat-earth society.” He also cited the investigations underway at the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the Israeli offensive. In May, Netanyahu said that anti-Semitism was behind the ICC arrest request against him and other officials in the country.

He also declared again that anti-Semitism is what leads the United Nations to criticize Israel. The prime minister made no mention of a possible ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or Lebanon.