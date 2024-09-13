Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday (13) criticized the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for announcing that it will ban the sale and shipment of weapons with Canadian components by other countries for Israeli forces to use in the war against the Hamas terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

“Unfortunately, as anti-Semitic protests spread across Canadian campuses and cities, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has announced her intention to impose an arms embargo on Israel,” the Israeli prime minister’s X account posted. The post was accessed from a connection outside Brazil.

On Tuesday (10), Joly had announced a ban on sending Canadian-made weapons to be used in Gaza. “We will not have any form of weapons or weapon parts sent to Gaza, period,” said the Canadian foreign minister. “How they are being sent and where they are being sent from is irrelevant.”

Public broadcaster CBC reported that one of the arms shipments that could be affected by the embargo is a sale to Israel approved by the US State Department of 50,000 mortar rounds with fuses manufactured in the Canadian province of Quebec.

Earlier this year, the Trudeau government had already stopped approving new authorizations to ship weapons directly to Israel, although it allowed approved permits to remain in effect.

“After that, I suspended this summer [no hemisfério norte] about 30 existing licenses from Canadian companies, and we are asking questions of those companies,” Joly said.

Last week, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he was “disappointed” to learn of the UK Labour government’s decision to suspend 30 of the 350 British arms export licenses to Israel.