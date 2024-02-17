DIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Saturday, despite international warnings, that an Israeli military offensive would also come in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Of course only after we allow civilians in the combat zones to move to safe areas,” Netanyahu told reporters in Jerusalem. He emphasized that they would not bow to international pressure on the issue. “Anyone who wants to prevent us from operating in Rafah is ultimately telling us “lose the war.” He won't allow this.

Netanyahu added that the offensive would also take place in the event of an agreement with Hamas to release the Israeli hostages. Even if such an agreement is reached, “we will move into Rafah,” said the head of government.

Israel is preparing a military offensive on the city of Rafah, which borders Egypt, in order to take action against the Islamist Hamas there too. Hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people have sought protection in the town in the south of the Palestinian territory. Plans to expand Israeli operations in the overcrowded city have met with widespread international criticism. The G-7 foreign ministers expressed “deep concern” about the impending offensive in Rafah at a meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The USA had also warned against this. With regard to Rafah, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called for long-term safe places to be set up for the people there.

“Settling the score” with Hamas

Netanyahu reiterated that they would “settle the score” with the Hamas leadership. This is only a matter of time. Netanyahu said that they would not allow international parties to impose any rules on the question of a future peace settlement with the Palestinians. “A settlement can only be achieved through direct negotiations between both sides without preconditions,” he emphasized.

Netanyahu also responded to media reports that the United States and other allies could recognize a Palestinian state without Israeli consent. Israel under his leadership will vehemently resist such a “unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state,” said the head of government. He criticized that after October 7th, “there could be no greater price for this unprecedented terror.”