A publication by the Prime Minister’s Office on “X” said, “Based on instructions from Benjamin Netanyahu and the Mossad director’s agreement with Qatar regarding the provision of medicines to Israeli hostages, two Qatari Air Force planes will fly to Egypt carrying medicines purchased in France, according to a list prepared in Israel, based on the medical needs of the hostages.”

The publication added: “Once the planes arrive in Egypt, Qatari representatives will transport the medicines to their final destination inside the Gaza Strip.”

The post concluded by saying: “Prime Minister Netanyahu appreciates those who helped in this effort. Israel insists that all medicines reach their destination.”

For her part, Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the National Security Council at the White House, said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's administration “welcomed” Qatar's announcement that it had reached an agreement to deliver medicines to hostages held by the Hamas movement in Gaza.

Agreement details

• Israel and Hamas, which have been waging a war in Gaza since October 7, reached an agreement on Tuesday to provide humanitarian aid to civilians and medicines for Israeli hostages held in the Strip, according to what was announced by the Qatari Foreign Ministry, which led the mediation between the two parties.

• The official spokesman for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, announced, “The success of the mediation of the State of Qatar, in cooperation with the friendly French Republic, in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which includes the entry of medicines and a shipment of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip, especially in the most affected and affected areas, in exchange for the delivery of Medicines needed by detainees in the Gaza Strip.

• The official Qatar News Agency quoted Al-Ansari as saying that “medicines and aid will be sent tomorrow (Wednesday) to the Egyptian city of Al-Arish on board two planes belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, in preparation for transporting them to the Gaza Strip.”

The humanitarian conditions are deteriorating further in the sector, which has been subject to an applied siege since the outbreak of the war, while international and non-governmental organizations are demanding the acceleration of the entry of aid in sufficient quantities.

The residents of Gaza suffer from a shortage of all basic services and materials after Israel tightened the siege on the Strip, which has been subject to a siege since 2007, the date on which Hamas took control of it.

The war broke out after an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, which led to the killing of about 1,140 people, the majority of whom were civilians, according to an Agence France-Presse count based on official Israeli sources.

About 250 people were kidnapped as hostages, more than 130 of whom are still detained in the Gaza Strip, including 25 who were killed without their bodies being returned, according to the Israeli authorities, after more than a hundred were released under a truce in late November, in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.

At least a third of the hostages suffer from chronic diseases and need treatment, according to a report published on January 9 by a group formed by the hostages’ families called “Bring Them Home Now.”